Kauffman Hall expert looks at hospitals' long-term financial concerns

As Healthcare Innovation “Even though operating margins are expanding slightly and financial performance shows signs of stabilizing, several factors related to staffing, the shift toward outpatient care and patient experience issues remain causes for concern,” the Oct. 24 report said. Has happened.” , according to a new report from the Chicago-based Kauffman Hall consulting and advisory firm, titled ‘The State of Health Care Performance Improvement to 2023: Signs of Stabilization Emerging.’

Kauffman Hall shared a press release with the media on that date that began thus: “Hospitals and health systems are showing some signs of stabilization and margin improvement, but Kauffman Hall’s ‘2023 State of Healthcare’ Challenges related to workforce, spending and patient access remain, according to the ‘Performance Improvement’ report. Patient access to care is a growing concern as hospital and health system leaders work to figure out how patients respond to the health care system. And what sustainable operations look like after a complete change in how we interact with providers. The report found that 66 percent of respondents’ institutions have run at less than full capacity due to shortages at some point during the past year, and 32 percent Percentage of respondents say patients’ concerns or complaints about access to physicians are increasing.

The challenges facing hospital-based organizations in the US have other implications; The financial distress of some hospital-based organizations is undoubtedly contributing to the increase in mergers and acquisitions. As Kauffman Hall’s “M&A Quarterly Activity Report” for the third quarter of 2023 found, “Announced transaction activity remained high in the third quarter of 2023, bucking the year’s trend of activity returning to pre-pandemic levels.” “Continued. Eighteen transactions were announced, which is significantly up from the seven transactions announced in Q3 2021 and the 10 transactions announced in Q3 2022.”

recently, Healthcare Innovation Editor-in-Chief Mark Hagland spoke with Eric Swanson, senior vice president of data analytics at Kauffman Hall, where he leads the firm’s data and analytics group, to get his perspective on these important and distinct but interrelated trends. Can. Below are excerpts from that interview.

How would you characterize the modest financial improvement we are seeing among hospital-based organizations in the US at this time? Maybe as a slow, moderate recovery?

In general, what we are seeing is a very modest improvement over time, and in general, we are seeing better performance than the last three years, albeit still below pre-pandemic levels. Now, when you look at hospitals, they are divided into different categories or types. Some people are seeing performance improvements at moderate clips; Others, just barely, and then some that fell short still. And we are seeing a growing gap between top and bottom performers.

Roughly what are the percentages in the three different groups?

Most are in the middle group, maybe two-thirds are in the neutral zone, if you like, with maybe one-sixth in the upper and lower groups. And there is no single set of characteristics, but there are some common themes. The first, generally, is the aspect of size. As we look at hospital-based organizations that are larger in size, we find that larger size protects the hospital organization from some of the greatest financial vulnerabilities. Along with this, and correlated with this, is the payer mix. Hospital-based organizations that have a poor payer mix or a high percentage of government versus commercial may fall into that difficult category; Even in high-wage-rate areas.

The important thing is that rural health care matches those characteristics, and as such, falls into that third group – not all, but many. Given some of those operational issues, if you think about some of those smaller, rural hospitals, they went into the pandemic with weaker balance sheets. And so now you’re looking at breaches of contract and those types of issues that could add to their troubles. All are still facing high wage rates, inflationary pressures, mixed volumes.

What will happen in the next few years in this complex scenario?

Number one, as some conditions stabilize, we will continue to see a general improvement in the overall industry. And in organizations that now – on average, have a positive margin – the ability to think about how to deploy capital strategically for long-term success, will excite them. But for the lowest-tier organizations, they will face struggles, and some may be acquired. In fact, the size of those M&A deals is constantly increasing. It is entirely possible that organizations will return to historic pre-pandemic margins, but not within the next year. Organizations with substantial outpatient footprints, and deploying those footprints effectively, will have a winning strategy; And managing our resources strategically. Overall, barring external factors, we will generally see some slow, gradual improvement.

You are seeing that traveling/agency nurse costs are coming down somewhat, right?

Yes we. Both utilization and the rate at which hospitals are paying travel/agency nurses have declined, but still remain dramatically above pre-pandemic levels. And by early 2022, around January 2022, the use of travel nurses was two to three times the cost before the pandemic. So the total contract labor costs of most organizations were between 400 and 700 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Do you notice more spontaneity over time?

Perhaps. And this leads us to the solution. So one of the ways we think about the need to use contract labor is to fill variable quantities. One of the things we’re seeing from better-performing organizations is that they’re using more advanced analytics to predict their volume during the year, so they know how to staff nurses. Is. And by using some analytical techniques to optimize, they are deploying resources more effectively. Organizations are therefore increasing the size of their internal nurse float pools, with nurses moving from one unit to another. And to some extent, it allows organizations to reduce the use of travel/agency labor. And that becomes a strategic deployment. And organizations that adopt those strategies outperform others. And they can create internal, white-label agencies, where they can effectively deploy nurses even to states in their system.

That said, the average number of FTEs per average bed has generally seen a decline over the past few years, which shows how tight the market is, so organizations are looking to develop the talent pipeline for local nursing. Also building and developing relationships with schools. line pipe. And how do we make sure everyone is working at the top of their license? And this includes technical experts, associates etc.

Do you see M&A activity continuing to pick up over time?

Yes, I see that continuing. Regulatory scrutiny on such combinations is increasing, he said. And the types of acquisitions are changing.

What kind of advice would you like to share with our audience about all these trends?

Number one, now is a time in which organizational leaders cannot ignore long-term strategic considerations. Strategic capital, such that you’re creating access points that meet community needs, and such that you’re setting yourself up for long-term success. Ambulatory surgery centers, retail centers, expansion of outpatient access. And as it relates to near-term challenges, costs must be continuously monitored. And in the context of workforce optimization, as opposed to just cutting jobs, how can they deploy advanced analytics? Reduce variable costs. And consider reducing vulnerabilities in these areas: appropriate access to capital, long-term strategic thinking and day-to-day management. And there are dozens of levers that can be pulled and adjusted. Don’t ignore the long term because of today’s challenges, but don’t ignore what’s going on today.

Source: www.bing.com