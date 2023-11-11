The decision has come! Katy Perry’s legal battle over her $15 million Montecito mansion has ended.

The “Teenage Dream” hitmaker purchased the mansion for herself and fiancé Orlando Bloom from the 1-800-Flowers founder in July 2020. But the entrepreneur tried to cancel the sale, saying he was mentally incapacitated due to pain pills at the time of the agreement.

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge tentatively ruled that 84-year-old Carl Westcott had not met his burden of proving himself mentally incompetent.

“Wescott did not present any substantial evidence that he did not have the capacity to enter into a real estate contract between June 10, 2020, and June 18, 2020, during which time he negotiated and signed the contract,” the ruling said. ”

The judge said that the evidence presented by Wescott’s team was not credible or persuasive. The court actually found significant evidence indicating that Wescott was intentional enough to sign on the dotted line. The evidence included the testimony of a witness who spoke with Westcott when he negotiated and finalized the contract, as well as written communications from Westcott during the same time frame, which the court said showed the entrepreneur. Was shown to be “consistent, engaging, clear and rational”.

Westcott’s medical reports showed that none of his doctors had found that he lacked the capacity to engage in any action for more than a year before or after the sale contract. According to court documents, the contract Westcott negotiated and signed netted him a profit of $3.75 million. He had also entered into other contracts with Perry shortly before and shortly after the real estate agreement and did not attempt to rescind any of them due to lack of capacity.

“Today’s proposed judgment is clear – the judge found that Mr Westcott could prove nothing but being of completely sound mind when he engaged in complex negotiations over many weeks with a number of parties for the lucrative sale of the property, thereby They profited. Substantial profits,” Perry’s attorney, Eric Roven, said in a statement to People.

“The evidence shows that Mr. Westcott did not breach the contract for any reason other than changing his mind,” Rowen said. “We look forward to concluding this case at the scheduled damages trial phase scheduled for February 13 and 14, if not earlier.”

Westcott filed a lawsuit in August 2020 against the couple’s business manager, Bernie Goodwee, alleging that he was taking heavy medication and had mental health issues when he signed a contract with Perry for the $15 million sale. Were not. Shortly after the contract was signed, Westcott and his lawyers alleged that he was unable to properly review the contract because he was taking “several addictive pain-killing opiates” at the time.

Westcott said in his lawsuit that he had a six-hour back surgery several days before the proposed real estate contract was presented and was given powerful medications, leaving him “intoxicated” at the time of signing.

The trial began in late September and the judge has since divided the case into two parts. The “Roar” singer is expected to testify in front of a judge in the damages case.

Westcott’s son, Chart Westcott, tells People, “Although we don’t agree [the judge’s] The ruling and I wish they had written our father’s name correctly in their decision, we would have accepted it. “Katy Perry will now have to testify in person on the conflicting claims she has made on personal damages and lost rental income on my father’s house. “Although it has been a long journey, the fight for my father is far from over and we will continue to represent him and his legacy of incredible accomplishments.”

