Katie Taylor becomes undisputed light-welterweight champion

Katie Taylor claimed redemption with a majority decision victory over Chantel Cameron in Dublin to become the undisputed light-welterweight champion.

Taylor and Cameron put on a classic performance at the 3Arena, with both boxers trading blows during a tough 10-round contest, with the judges scoring the match 95–95, 98–92 and 96–94.

Cameroon had been dominant in their previous meeting in May and it was believed he would once again get the better of the Irish great, but this was a different battle as the home favorite had promised.

Katie Taylor celebrates with her mother Bridget Taylor (Liam McBurney/PA)

Early success proved crucial for Taylor and a clash of heads in the third round resulted in a bruising encounter with Cameron suffering a left head injury that went the challenger’s way.

This resulted in Taylor avenging the first professional defeat of his career and means he now holds the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight belts to firmly quell any retirement talk.

“Two-weight world champion? It feels great,” Taylor told DAZN.

“It was the longest six months of my life waiting for this rematch. I was just thinking about the rematch.

“I’m so glad I got the chance to do this with my home crowd and it’s my real homecoming tonight.

“Whoever rejected me clearly doesn’t know me well. Don’t ever doubt me.”

Taylor was in uncharted territory for this bout as she was an outsider with the bookmakers and was the first woman to step into the ring.

There was no long ring walk like the Irish boxers’ homecoming in May, but the entire arena was stunned when the 37-year-old fell to the canvas in the first round.

It was a fierce battle (Liam McBurney/PA)

It was ruled a slip by referee Roberto Ramírez, despite Cameron catching Taylor with a left jab.

Taylor had started slowly in their previous meeting, but responded brilliantly in the second round by raising the decibel level again with a spectacular combination.

The Olympic champion played another strong round immediately afterwards and, crucially, a clash of heads between the fighters left Cameron with a cut on his left forehead.

The experienced Taylor could now smell blood and threw more punches in round four to inflict further punishment on his opponent’s open wound, which had to be examined by a doctor.

Katie Taylor punched (Liam McBurney/PA)

Cameron’s corners were working quickly on cuts between rounds but Taylor continued to find success as the 10-round bout entered the second half.

The contest became extremely physical, with holds and shoulder barges regularly connected with quality shots from each fighter as Cameron tried to turn the screw with a spectacular uppercut in round eight.

Taylor’s home crowd chanted his name at the start of the ninth round as the Irish boxer was beginning to feel tired in his 24th professional fight.

The two traded blows in the center of the ring during an exciting final round, before a loud booing as the final bell rang.

Katie Taylor celebrates (Liam McBurney/PA)

When Taylor was declared the winner by majority decision to capture the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF light-welterweight titles, all attention from the rooftop of the building turned to the judges.

This raises the possibility of a third fight with Cameron, which appears to be Taylor’s plan.

“Let’s get a trio in Croke Park,” Taylor roared into the deafening noise after one of the best nights of his illustrious career.

