Kathy Hilton opens up about family, philanthropy and her holiday plans

Kathy Hilton, known as a television personality, a fashion designer, an actress, and a socialite, has been focusing her attention recently as both her business opportunities and her family continue to grow.

When talking about the various titles Hilton is recognized for today, she told me, “First and foremost, I’m a philanthropist and I spend a lot of my time doing philanthropy on different platforms. Original Visually, whatever I do in public or have my own private holiday parties, it’s always something to give back to someone: kids, my mom was a breast cancer survivor, so I always give back to several people. I keep doing things. I would say wife, mother, grandmother, philanthropist and just an entrepreneur.”

being a partner’s sister real housewives of beverly hills Stars Kyle and Kim Richards, as well as celebrity businesswoman Paris and Nicki’s mom, Hilton, along with her husband Richard, from the Hilton Hotels family empire, are preparing for the holiday season.

“We got Thanksgiving,” Hilton said. “We’re going to do Thanksgiving evening and then Paris and [her husband] Carter wants to do something at their house the next night. Then Christmas Eve, we haven’t found out yet whose house it is, but I’ll probably celebrate Christmas night. “I do a Christmas Eve brunch with the parade and it’s completely attended by families and kids.”

Today, Hilton has become a grandmother several times over, including earlier this year when Paris welcomed her son, Phoenix, via surrogate. A surprise Hilton wasn’t expecting, as cameras caught sight of the big baby during the filming of season two. The revelations were captured. paris in lovePremieres November 30 on Peacock.

“The cool thing is we actually forget there are cameras there and I got to meet Phoenix for the first time, which was amazing,” Hilton said. I thought it was a monkey or a small dog [Paris] Was. I thought it was a dog for me or he bought a new monkey.

She added that becoming a grandmother has created a new relationship with her children, including her sons Barron and Conrad. “Everyone’s priorities have changed a bit. They understand – we have to plan things. We can’t just run around and work. We have to plan for it.”

Speaking of plans, Hilton has teamed up with DIRECTV to host a “Christmas at Cathy’s” event at her Los Angeles, California home on November 28.

“I’m inviting my sisters and some of my friends,” Hilton said, “I think it’s going to be a fun group. Very festive and we’re going to make this house look like a fairy tale in every room.” Working like crazy. The food will be great, there will be caroling and everything will be gathered [toy drive] Gifts to bring everyone together for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California. “Everyone will leave that night feeling like they did their job.”

Kelly Jo Sands, SVP of Digital and Marketing at DIRECTV, said of their new collaboration, “I think Kathy Hilton stands out to most fans because she always remains her authentic self, no matter the situation. The constantly changing entertainment landscape means that at DIRECTV, we have to be creative in our approach to attracting customers. One way we’ve done that this year is through partnerships in sports, particularly college sports. Now as winters are approaching, you will see that we are getting more attracted towards the world of entertainment. Kathy Hilton is the perfect person to kick it off as she is a true philanthropist who has brought DIRECTV customers on her journey for so many years.

Hilton said she decided to team up with DIRECTV for her holiday gathering because she especially loves TV and Christmas movies. miracle of 34th street (1947) and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (1964), and wants “to be able to watch anything and everything.”

Being a self-described entrepreneur today, after running her own retail store in New York for several years, followed by years working at QVC and HSN, and ultimately launching her The Kathy Hilton Collection of Dresses in 2012 After doing this, I wondered how Hilton has best worked through recent advancements in technology with social media in her business methods compared to her communication methods when she first started years ago as a working professional. Started as.

“Now, I’m able to meet people – with DM (direct message) [on Instagram] And then they are contacting me for collaboration. You can market your product to a lot of people and reach them. Now, I want to take it to a different level and I’ve had some big companies come to Nikki and me. it’s very exciting. We recently had a big meeting in New York, and as I became a mother and grandmother, as the girls grew up, Nikki really embraced it — our tastes are very similar, so as a mother and It’s kind of like seeing a daughter. [business],

As the matriarch of the extended Hilton dynasty, I wondered what she might say that might surprise people about her well-known family and their inner workings, which the public doesn’t often get to see when the cameras aren’t on.

Hilton said, “Well, I think we all – people pretty much know that we work really hard. My husband and I started out, got married – we’re going to celebrate our anniversary on November 24th. We are self-made and I’m really proud of it. You can Google that.”

Now 64, what message does Hilton have for other creators who may question whether their careers are too far past their prime to really be able to move forward?

“First of all, I never thought in my life that I would go to this housewives, If you had told me even three, four years ago, I would have said you were crazy. Who would have thought? It’s never too late, and obviously being on TV there are a lot of eyes on you. If you have the platform to be a good person, work for others, and run a business at the same time, it’s a win/win. I guess don’t give up – just keep going for it.

As I finished my conversation with Hilton, I wondered what message she might have for other individuals and families right now, despite the difficult times that have been happening throughout our world recently. Looking forward to enjoying time with loved ones, even with so many people living with a heavy heart.

Hilton said, “Oh boy. We’re all basically at the end of the day, we’re grains of sand on the beach and we really have to try to be as kind as possible. I’ve become much more involved in prayer – I’m much more spiritual. I think you have to have hope and I think we have to be really sensitive to others. We don’t know what’s going on – what they’re feeling, what’s happening. Everyone wants to make everything look great and amazing, especially on Instagram, and that’s not realistic. I think at the end of the day prayer – one has to do with belief and faith. Trust, trust, trust!”

