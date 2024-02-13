Kathet regional district officials are discussing cost-cutting plans

Directors review the budget, looking at possible items to remove from the financial plan.

The Finance Committee of the Cuthbert Regional District (QRD) took a comprehensive look at the items in the third draft of its 2024 to 2028 financial plan, considering whether to include 39 items in the draft.

At the committee’s February 6 meeting, Andrew Fall, director of Electoral Area E and chair of the committee, said there were no easy cuts.

“Cutting costs means cutting services – that’s basically the ultimate thing,” Fall said. “Those are political decisions and we can do that.”

Fall said the items for consideration were options, not recommendations.

QRD manager of financial services Linda Greenan said the draft before the committee was different from previous drafts.

“This draft is based on 2024 full roll values [from BC Assessment], whereas the other drafts you saw were based on revised roll values ​​for 2023,” Greenan said. “There has been an overall decline of 4.23 per cent in assessed values.”

In a review of services provided by the regional district, Greenan said most of the increases were inflationary. He said in general administration, there was an increase of $131,455 and the biggest driver was borrowing to purchase office space for the construction of a new boardroom, which will be in compliance with the new Accessible British Columbia Act.

There is also an increase of $1,248,758 for waste management related to the Resource Recovery and Transfer Station, which is coming online in 2024. Full loan repayment will begin this year and will be paid for a period of 30 years with the Municipal Finance Authority. New employees also have to be paid salaries, and there is a net increase in waste, recycling and organics programs.

Greenan then reviewed the city’s tax assessment, allocating 49 percent to the municipal general tax levy. He said 7.64 percent of the tax bill goes to QRD. She said she wanted to talk about the 36 percent tax increase for city taxpayers for the QRD assessment.

Greenan said because the QRD share of taxes is only 7.64 percent, it works out to a 2.78 percent tax increase for regional district services.

“If you own property in the city of Powell River, that’s an average of about $127 per household per year,” Greenan said.

A major item in the budget was the operation of various recycling centers in the Kathate area. Directors had the option to provide the contractor with contract termination notices for the Black Point, Van Anda, Gillies Bay, Tlaamin and Lund recycling centres, but voted to retain them in the 2024 budget.

Another major item was the Park Acquisition Reserve Fund. Directors had the option to direct staff to eliminate the $183,000 budget for the annual contribution to the Park Acquisition Reserve. Directors voted by a narrow margin to keep the park acquisition reserve contribution in the budget. Electoral Area C Director Clay Brander, City of Powell River Alternate Director Trina Isaacson, Electoral Area D Director Sandy McCormick and Fall voted to maintain the contribution.

