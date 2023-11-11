Kaspa Rules The Weeknd Top 100 Coin Roster With 63% Rally – Details

Kaspa (KAS) has emerged as a notable altcoin that has attracted considerable interest from investors. Notably, the cryptocurrency has hit its all-time high, experiencing an impressive increase of 66% over the past week.

Examining the monthly performance charts reveals an even more significant upward trajectory, with KAS displaying a remarkable increase of over 90%. Putting the year into perspective, the altcoin has seen a staggering increase of over 2,000%, highlighting its significant growth over this extended period.

Investors are keeping a close eye on Caspa as it continues to demonstrate strong bullish momentum, reflecting the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market. The rapid and substantial growth in both short-term and long-term timeframes underlines the token’s potential for high returns.

Kaspa showed strength, took out its rally

With Bitcoin crossing the $36,800 threshold and Ethereum rising above $2,000, Caspa’s native token made a climb of its own, rising from around $0.070986 to an unprecedented peak of $0.092917.

Based on the above data, it can be seen that CASPA is one of the limited number of tokens that are now experiencing their highest recorded prices. Many cryptocurrencies recorded significant declines from their historical peak values ​​following the market downturn event commonly referred to as “Crypto Winter”. This period saw the collapse of major crypto institutions such as Terra Luna and FTX crypto exchanges.

Based on data provided by CoinMarketCap, it can be seen that the trading volume of Kaspa (KAS) has increased significantly by more than 95%.

Additionally, KAS has seen a significant gain of almost 20% in its market capitalisation. Additionally, trading volumes have increased significantly, rising by nearly 380% compared to last week. The current market capitalization of the project is just above $1.8 billion.

This increase in value establishes Caspa as an attractive investment option, attracting the attention of those looking for opportunities in the ever-evolving landscape of digital assets. As the altcoin landscape evolves, Caspa’s impressive performance highlights its flexibility and appeal, making it a notable player in the cryptocurrency market.

KASUSDT is trading at $0.089 on weekend charts: Tradingview.com

The addition of Caspa on Coinone’s platform is its initial entry into the cryptocurrency market in South Korea, giving it significant visibility among the group of investors who are highly interested in blockchain initiatives and digital assets. The unique GHOSTDAG protocol written by Kaspa attracted the attention of Korean traders.

CASPA enters South Korea

The latest sign of Caspa’s growing popularity among cryptocurrency traders and investors is its successful entry into the South Korean market. As Caspa grows and realizes its lofty vision of scalability, security, and practical application, it appears poised for further expansion.

The future trajectory of KAS remains uncertain, with the potential for further upside or correction. Reaching $1 would represent a remarkable 1062% increase, although this seems unlikely at present. Despite community members maintaining a target of at least $0.10, the potential for a correction remains.

Bitcoin (BTC)’s recent yearly surge to over $36k has hit KAS’s all-time high, suggesting that KAS and other altcoins could follow BTC’s lead if the rally continues.

