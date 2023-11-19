Kashmir is witnessing saffron renaissance, entrepreneurial transformation: Director of Agriculture – Kashmir Reader

Emphasis laid on use of technology by farmers

PAMPORE: Saffron farms in Kashmir are celebrating a remarkable achievement as they have yielded a bumper harvest this year, ushering in a transformative era for agriculture in the region. Director Agriculture Kashmir Chaudhary Mohammad Iqbal is excited with the success and attributes it to timely and abundant rainfall, government initiatives and significant improvement in the quality of saffron.

This year has not only brought agricultural prosperity but has also seen an increase in interest from tourists and dignitaries. Tourists are amazed to see the unique heritage crops of Kashmir and its natural farming. In response to this positive momentum, collaborative efforts are underway to bring together government bodies and local farmers to revive and effectively market the saffron industry, Director Agriculture Kashmir said during a visit to Pampore.

The overarching goal is to empower farmers, turning them into entrepreneurs. The plans include obtaining Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its products, ensuring effective marketing nationally and internationally. This success story reflects the dedication of the Agriculture Department and continuous implementation of industry-developed technology.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, the Director of Agriculture said, “I feel honored to share that this year, due to timely and abundant rainfall from nature, the corms have flourished in the saffron fields. We have been monitoring this phenomenon for several years, and are pleased to see a bumper crop this year after quite some time.”

He said that this year the Government of India had deployed a team for crop assessment. Once the team arrives, there will be collaboration between Agriculture’s teams with the Internal Financial Commissioner, Revenue and our local authorities to consolidate the data. Only after this will there be a complete assessment of the selected areas including implementation of crop reduction at selected locations.

“However, this year we estimate that the quality of saffron flowers is better than previous years. This year’s influx was significant in terms of both tourists and dignitaries. Many visiting dignitaries observed the unique heritage crop of Kashmir and its natural cultivation in the region. Concerted efforts will be made in collaboration with farmers to revive this industry and market it effectively. The goal is to transform our farmers into entrepreneurs, get GI tags for their products and market them effectively in both national and international markets in the times to come,” he said.

Iqbal further said, “When around 2010 it was observed that the production of this crop had declined to 1 to 1.5 kg per hectare, SKUAST-Kashmir conceived a project. The project included various components such as renewal, integrated nutrient management (INM), integrated pest management (IPM), mechanization and extension technology. Another important component was the irrigation compound, which was a major factor. If farmers did not get adequate benefits from these factors, it was no secret; Some farmers from Srinagar district, some from Budgam, some from Kishtwar and most from Pulwama district were involved in this initiative.

He further added, “Since for many years, saffron plantations were decreasing, we made concerted efforts to revive this industry. However, the journey does not end here. When the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir realized the importance of preserving saffron as a heritage crop, they developed a holistic agricultural development program with special focus on corm multiplication.

When corm quality is good, with larger and higher quality corms, it will result in more abundant flowers, Chaudhry Iqbal said, adding that flower growth leads to greater production, and when combined with GI (geographical) Production will be maximum if the tag is used, facilitating effective marketing.

Work is going on on all fronts and this process continues throughout the year. As far as providing technology to farmers is concerned, we are developing a tailored program where every month, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and our Saffron Research Station, we sit with farmers and gather feedback on their specific needs. We do.

He said that it will be our best effort to issue a comprehensive program for the next 12 months while ensuring full participation of all our farmers. Every farmer should be able to participate in the program incorporating technology developed for farmers by our university. “There should be no let-up in taking the technology developed for farmers by our university to all the farmers. Our farmers are the greatest scientists; When our farmers do agriculture effectively, it gives us peace of mind,” he said.

“The objective is to apply the technology developed by the industry in a consistent manner. This is the objective of the agriculture department and the scheme will be worked on continuously,” said the director.

