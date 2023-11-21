Kartik Aaryan is one of Bollywood’s fittest actors. However, the actor did not achieve his enviable physique overnight; he worked hard for it.

Kartik Aaryan’s Diet Plan: Kartik Aaryan is one of Bollywood’s fittest actors. However, the actor did not achieve his enviable physique overnight; he worked hard for it. Kartik is a gym enthusiast. He works out regularly to build his upper-body strength and also indulges in weight-training exercises. While Kartik is a vegetarian, he makes sure to maintain his daily requirement of protein intake with soy, paneer, etc.