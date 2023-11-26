Stepping into RL Handicraft’s Vilakukadai, located within Ramakrishna Street in Porur, and engaging in conversation with its founder, the serene and inimitable Rajalakshmi Sivasankaran, a feeling of peace immediately engulfs us.

His composed demeanor and powerful words resonate deeply, while the serene atmosphere of the store is adorned with over 600 diverse art pieces. Vilaku (Lamps) designed from across the country, and intricately carved brass sculptures – further enhance this peaceful state.

Currently, in celebration of the Karthigai Deepam festival, the store is hosting an exhibition of lamps till November 27, 2023.

crafted with love

The store radiates a soft yellow glow, creating an aura that invites us to enjoy its warmth and absorb every detail of our surroundings.

Sivasankaran welcomes every customer warmly with a genuine smile, diligently addresses their queries and demonstrates exceptional dedication to his craft.

In its seventh year, Vilakukadai has gained a reputation as a preferred destination to buy exquisitely designed lamps suitable for various occasions, especially during Karthigai Deepam – a festival where traditional lamps hold significance.

The store has an impressive collection, ranging from their house speciality, intricately crafted Varahi lamps to timeless classics like Kamachi Vilakku, Nachiyar Kovil Koothu Vilakku, Annam Vilakku and Paavai Vilakku.

principles of the temple

The store is designed with a temple-like layout, including elements such as womb (Main Sanctum Sanctorum), vadakku sanadhi method, therku sanadhi methodA madapaliAnd Navagraham,

Sivasankaran explains, “Like the main sanctum in temples, our sanctum is made entirely of stone. validis Representing the paths people follow while circumambulating garbagraham, madapaliUsually temples have a cooking area, our collection of cooking utensils.

The ‘Garbhagriha’ of Vilakkukadai resembles the main sanctum or inner sanctum of a temple.

(Roshni Balasubramaniam/South First)

Additionally, there is a captivating element Navagraham section, where kuthuvilakku A spectacular entourage from diverse South Indian regions of varying sizes kilai (branch) Vilakku At its center.

Sivasankaran explains, “The arrangements around the central Kilai Vilakku imitates the way people walk nine planets In temples.”

harbor a wish

After an extensive tour, Sivasankaran and I agreed to talk. Their keen attention to detail and warm hospitality create a cordial experience.

“Being lazy is not just about a person not having a job or being inactive. It is also about a person who understands his potential but chooses not to act in line with that potential,” says Sivasankaran, setting the tone for the interview.

He realized this truth early in life but did not get the opportunity to fulfill his potential.

“I always wanted to pursue education, but my schooling stopped when I was in 8th grade,” she says.

‘Navagraham’ was centered on ‘Kilai Vilakku’. (Roshni Balasubramaniam/South First)

Raised in Veppalodai, a village located in Thoothukudi district, she was the youngest of six siblings.

“My father, a farmer and entrepreneur, followed our customs and culture, which dictated that women could not go out once they reached puberty. This situation shattered my educational aspirations,” she says.

Subsequently, Sivasankaran devoted several years to supporting her father’s business, got married at the age of 17, relocated to Chennai and eventually became the mother of three children. “For the next few years, life revolved around raising them,” she thinks.

“However, the desire for education never diminished,” she says. “I always had a desire to study. Whenever I met someone, I used to wonder what their educational qualification would be.”

achievement of aspirations

Eventually, he turned his aspirations into reality by enrolling in an open university, successfully completing his BBA degree and pursuing an English course.

During his various endeavours, the needs at home led Sivasankaran and his family to establish the Sri Hayagrivar Arts and Cultural Academy.

Deviating from tradition, Rajlakshmi created her own unique path. (Roshni Balasubramaniam/South First)

While preparing for a program at the institute and searching for a suitable return gift, Sivasankaran began searching for the brass Thiruvalluvar idol. It was during this exploration that he identified a significant gap in the market, which sparked the initial idea for RL Handicrafts.

“The surname ‘Villakukkadai’ was added later. As I evaluated my collection, I noticed that it included several lamps. Wherever I went, my attention was drawn to the lamps, making them a distinctive feature,” she says.

“Even today, when I visit a temple or any place of cultural or spiritual importance, my eyes instinctively look for unique lamps. I am always on the lookout for something that others overlook,” Sivasankaran shares enthusiastically.

create a unique path

Today, Sivasankaran, who stands as the authority on exquisite lamps, reflects on the difficult journey.

“From finding suppliers to gaining trust, it was a challenge,” she comments.

“I used to pack my bags and explore different places in search of artisans making diverse traditional lamps,” she shares, which is a sharp contrast to her earlier years of being confined indoors.

Deviating from tradition, Sivasankaran created his own unique path.

“For a woman in a predominantly male-dominated business sector, the journey is never easy, and it was no different for me. People often commented that this was not a ‘sari business’. Some suppliers will quote higher prices assuming I am not familiar with market rates. I had to assert myself and demonstrate my knowledge. This boosted my confidence to be more vocal. Now, some of those suppliers also work with us. Many people are eager to collaborate with us,” she shares with a smile.

commitment to sustainability

During the first two years of starting the business, Sivasankaran committed to dedicating himself wholeheartedly to the development of his work.

“It was a promise I made to myself – to showcase my potential. I ensured that the doors of Vilakukadai were always open, even on festive occasions. For example, during a close relative’s wedding in Thoothukudi, I attended and immediately returned to Chennai to reopen the shop. I didn’t want anyone to think that the shop was closed intermittently, as this could have a negative impact on customers,” she says.

“Continuity, accountability and reliability are important aspects of running a business, and that is my goal. The only way to achieve this was through tireless commitment,” she shares.

As the afternoon approaches, the steady stream of lunchtime customers diminishes a bit. Sivasankaran’s voice echoes across the area, resonating among the brass utensils.

self-reliant system

sitting on the threshold of garbagrahamNext to a Varahi Amman kolamIt takes Sivasankaran a moment to absorb it all.

“Those first two years were crucial. It is because of that period that I now believe that even in my absence, Vilakukadai will never close. It now has a self-sustaining mechanism in place,” she smiles confidently.

According to his words, when Sivasankaran is in the middle of an interview, his employees manage the store in his absence. One employee weighs a lamp while another explains to the customer in detail the different types of leaf lamps available. Meanwhile, another staff member assists the customer in selecting the appropriate lamp for their occasion. They function like a well-functioning clockwork, demonstrating proficiency and expertise in their roles.

We observed that most of the employees at Vilakkukadai are women.

“Among other beliefs there is a stigma that women cannot do tasks like lifting heavy lamps or weighing them. Here, we are breaking that stereotype,” Rajlakshmi claims that. “Everyone is capable of doing everything. I have done everything here, and anyone can,” she affirms, emphasizing her belief in equal capabilities regardless of gender.

light of their life

Today, the store collaborates with over 150 suppliers from different regions of South India and North India.

However, what really makes Sivasankaran happy is the livelihood that this business provides to the artisans who craft these lamps and idols.

“In the face of commercialization, it has become challenging to find artisans who preserve traditional methods. Nevertheless, it has been extremely rewarding to connect with these families involved in the arts and crafts business and contribute to their journey,” she adds.

Vilakkukadai offers lamps starting at ₹40, offers customization options, and has customers across the globe.

“I feel blessed to have established a strong client base. As part of our Karthigai Deepam exhibition that started on 15th November, we are inviting accomplished women to inaugurate each day of the festival. It is a celebration of women power and sisterhood. Personally, this initiative serves as a tremendous motivation for me to strive for more,” shares Sivasankaran with gratitude.

When life imitates your thoughts

While discussing lamps with Sivasankaran, her enthusiasm shines, and her eyes sparkle as she discovers the treasure trove of knowledge about different types of lamps.

“There are many lesser-known types Kambi Vilaku, Chhavi VilakkuTirunelveli Kai Vilakku, Mada VilakkuKaraikudi VilakkuEtc,” she shares eagerly.

“While Nachiyarkovil Vilaku is the most famous, not everyone may need it. Therefore, we try to educate our customers about these traditional lamps. However, there is no pressure; People can choose whatever they want as per their budget and preferences,” she says.

“At the end of the day, lamps are beautiful in their own way. It’s all about our approach,” she expresses.

This approach appears to be embedded in Sivasankaran’s philosophy of life.

“I believe that our perception of life is manifested in reality. I consider myself my own competitor and I believe that my thoughts shape my life. So, I like to keep it lit just like a lamp,” she concludes with a sense of positivity and optimism.

RL Handicrafts is located at Vilakkukadai 5, Ramakrishna Street, Tirumurugan Nagar, Porur. The exhibition will run till 27 November. For details, visit the website; Instagram @Vilakkukadai. Follow Rajalakshmi’s journey here.

