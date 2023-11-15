Karlie Kloss buys ID magazine from Vice Media

Model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss has acquired British bimonthly Identification Vice Media Group’s magazine.

As part of the acquisition, Klaus will become chief executive. IdentificationAccording to a memo obtained by Vice Media Group hollywood reporter, Financial terms of the acquisition by Kloss and his company, Bedford Media, were not disclosed.

Kloss also led a group of investors for the acquisition w Magazine in 2020.

Vice Media Group, which also owns Vice.com, R29 and others, was acquired Identification Magazine, which covers fashion, art, music and culture, launched in 2012. The sale follows an effort by Fortress Investment Group to “streamline” the business following its exit from bankruptcy.

The full memo from Deputy Chiefs Bruce Dixon and Josefa Lokhandwala is below:

Team,

Today, as part of our ongoing strategy to streamline and focus VMG on its core business, we have reached an agreement to sell i-D Magazine to Karlie Kloss and her newly formed company Bedford Media.

Carly has deep roots in the fashion industry and has established herself as an entrepreneur who has a vision for the future of ID and the industry at large, and as part of the sale, she will become CEO of ID. Will go.

iD has been part of the VMG portfolio since 2012, expanding our reach into digital fashion and taking on a broader role for us as a leading source of fashion inspiration and influence.

Following the sale of ID, VMG is well-positioned to continue covering fashion, beauty and personal style across our other channels, including VICE.com, R29 and our other brands, and we look forward to being a strong partner for creative talent. Expect to remain and brand in the field of fashion, beauty and personal style.

We are proud of the amazing work the ID team has done as part of VMG. Over the years it has expanded its digital offering to become a leading video and social-driven platform, documenting fashion, music and contemporary culture and building relationships with leading talent around the world.

Through this process we have gotten to know Carly and her team. She has a deep passion for technology and the intersection of fashion, media and culture on a global basis, and we believe the brand is in great hands to maintain its important position in the fashion world and continue its growth path. We look for business.

Source: www.bing.com