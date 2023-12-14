Karine Jean-Pierre lashes out when pressed on Biden connection about Hunter's business deals: 'No evidence!'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out Thursday when a reporter pressed President Biden to “lie” about his son Hunter’s past conversations with business associates, declaring that “there is no evidence “That the President has done anything wrong.

Jean-Pierre also attacked House Republicans over the vote to approve an official impeachment inquiry against Biden, accusing them of “wasting his time”, but the conversation began with New York Post reporter Steven Nelson, in which He asked why Biden interacted with so many of his own people. Business associates of the family, who contributed to the initiation of the inquiry.

“What we’re seeing from House Republicans is a waste of time. And it’s certainly, you know, a baseless political slant. That’s what we’re seeing. And they’re going to let House Republicans go this week. Going out to, you know, enjoy a nice vacation. OK? As should most Americans. But what happened to the funding to Ukraine?” Jean-Pierre replied.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on December 14, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Brandon Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

He listed several other policy topics, including the border and a possible government shutdown next year, and claimed Republicans have done nothing to help Democrats address those problems.

Jean-Pierre said, “There is no evidence, no evidence. You can ask me about the engagement and about what the president has done in his interactions with his family. But no evidence. Is.”

Nelson attempted to push back, but Jean-Pierre stopped him.

“Wait, wait. But there is no evidence. There is no evidence that the President has done anything wrong. There is no evidence. Absolutely not. None. And that’s just a fact. You’ve heard it from the Republicans themselves. So They’re wasting their time. Instead of working on behalf of the American people, they go after the president’s family. But it’s a waste of time,” she said.

President Joe Biden arrives for a meeting of his National Infrastructure Advisory Council in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Nelson said there was a simple answer to his claim, that there was evidence to show that Biden had communicated with those aides, and that he was “lying” about it.

“The President is not lying about anything as it relates to what House Republicans are trying to do. This is baseless. This is a political stunt. And it has not been proven that the President did anything wrong. Have done anything wrong. And so they are wasting their time. They are wasting the American people’s time,” Jean-Pierre responded.

“What they should be doing is the things I just listed. They’re supposed to go home, but they haven’t taken into account that — we need to make sure we’re helping Ukraine. Potentially The shutdown is literally going to happen next month. They haven’t done anything, haven’t done anything, to avert that shutdown,” she said before turning to another reporter.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Hunter Biden lashed out at Republican investigators who are probing his business dealings, insisting outside the Capitol he would do so. Testify only publicly before a congressional committee. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Last week, Biden was pressed during a press conference about why he interacted with “so many” of his son and brother’s foreign business associates, but despite evidence to the contrary, he Denied any such conversation.

Biden responded, “I’m not going to make any comment. I didn’t, and that’s just a pack of lies.” “They’re lies. I didn’t say that. They’re lies.”

One of Hunter’s former business associates responded to President Biden’s comments, telling Fox News Digital that his claim was “completely false” and said there is “plenty of evidence” to refute his denial.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on X at @BGillespieAL.

