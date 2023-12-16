Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 76, hospitalized in LA after breaking hip during 'accidental fall'

“We deeply appreciate all of Kareem’s support,” the athlete’s longtime business partner tells People.

Shawn Zaini/Patrick McMullan via Getty Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is recovering after an accident that left him with a broken bone.

PEOPLE can confirm that the 76-year-old famed athlete is being cared for after breaking a hip during an “accidental fall” in Los Angeles on Friday evening.

“Last night, while attending a concert, Karim accidentally fell and broke his hip. He will have surgery today,” Abdul-Jabbar’s longtime business partner Deborah Morales told PEOPLE in a statement.

She adds, “We are so appreciative of all the support Kareem has received, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department, who assisted Kareem at the scene, and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital, who are now doing very well for Kareem. Taking care.”

TMZ was the first to report this news.

Abdul-Jabbar’s latest medical emergency comes as the star has suffered prostate cancer, leukemia and heart bypass surgery in recent years.

In a 2020 essay in which the NBA veteran called for better health care for Black Americans, Abdul-Jabbar wrote for WebMD that while he fought each disease, he was more likely to survive each disease than most black Americans. Have been more fortunate than men.

“I am fortunate because my celebrity has provided me with enough financial security to receive excellent medical care. No one wants an NBA great to die on their watch. Imagine the Yelp reviews,” he joked at the time, adding that having two sons in the medical field also benefits him.

“But while I am grateful for my advantages, I am well aware that many others in the black community do not have the same options and it is my responsibility to join those fighting to change that. Because the lives of blacks are in danger. Serious risk,” Abdul-Jabbar added.

The athlete played 20 seasons in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. During his historic career as a center, Abdul-Jabbar was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player a record six times.

