Kärcher migrates SAP environment to AWS

World leader in cleaning technology moves its SAP workloads to AWS to develop smart cleaning devices, autonomous cleaning robots and cleaning as a service solutions

Las Vegas, November 28, 2023–(Business Wire)–In AWS re:Invent, Amazon.com, Inc. Company (AWS), Amazon.com, Inc. (AWS), today announced that Kärcher, the world leader in cleaning technology. Will migrate its entire SAP environment to AWS, including enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications, human capital management (HCM), and supply chain management (SCM). Migration is the final step in moving Kärcher’s IT infrastructure to the cloud. The company will apply AWS’s portfolio of cloud technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), analytics and machine learning (ML), to develop new business models and deliver innovation in software services such as real-time billing and the operation of smart cleaning devices. And will bring efficiency in its manufacturing and operations in 80 countries around the world.

Working with AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Zoi Cloud Consultancy, Kärcher has migrated 70% of its business to AWS in just seven months. Kärcher and Zoi worked with AWS Managed Services (AMS) to migrate approximately 100 applications, 140 servers, 70 on-premises databases, and 170 terabytes of data with specialized automation, skills, and experience along with guidance and operational best practices. Provides. 20% in operating costs. Once completed, SAP applications will be seamlessly connected to Kärcher commercial cleaning equipment such as pressure washers, vacuum sweepers and scrubber dryers, creating a modern, cloud-based system that can be used across your entire business to drive new operational efficiencies. Connects the data.

The full SAP migration will also help Kärcher advance its cleaning as a service strategy. This new business model for the cleaning industry includes 24/7 enabled remote customer support via AWS and equipment rental with on-site technical support when needed. This strategy eliminates the need for customers to purchase and maintain their own cleaning equipment, enabling them to deploy state-of-the-art equipment when needed, avoiding capital expenditures and asset depreciation. The cleaning as a service strategy combines equipment like the Kira B50, a high-performance scrubber dryer cleaning robot, with centralized time-recording, billing and accounts. This connection provides accurate, real-time billing, status and other device information, making it easy for the customer to monitor their cleaning operations, whether using an autonomous robot like the Kira B50 or manned by cleaning staff. Using equipment. Kärcher is developing ML models that enable smart cleaning appliances like the Kira B50 to map the physical area and layout of floors, windows and other areas, which the appliances clean autonomously without human operators. Kärcher uses Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed service to build, train, and deploy ML models to generate real-time forecasts of cleaning projects, including time and cost, and predict maintenance downtime for its fleet of industrial equipment. Uses up.

Leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS technologies, Kärcher is pushing the boundaries of innovation in cleaning. Its smart control pressure washer, controlled through apps running on AWS, won a 2022 German Design Award, and the cleaning technology company has launched a voice-controlled cleaning appliance using Amazon Alexa. Kärcher’s Kira B50 autonomous cleaning robot uses AWS IoT Core, a managed service that lets connected devices easily and securely connect and interact with cloud applications and other devices. By connecting sensors on cleaning robots to the cloud, floor cleaning in commercial buildings can be automated, without the need for on-site cleaning staff. Using AWS, Kärcher can enable cleaning staff to access browser-based dashboards to monitor operations, maintain equipment, and perform routine software updates through a mobile connection.

“Moving our entire SAP infrastructure to AWS is the final piece of the puzzle that will make Kärcher a completely cloud-native business and open the door to exciting new business models for our industry,” said Leonhard, vice president of IT and Digital Transformation. Kersher said. Karcher. “I am proud of our team’s hard work and dedication and our commitment to continuing to innovate for our customers.”

“AWS and Kärcher are working together to digitally transform businesses, and the series of breakthrough innovations we have launched is only the beginning,” said Tanuja Randri, managing director of AWS Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The full migration of Kärcher’s SAP environment to AWS will enable the company to utilize new capabilities such as Generative Artificial Intelligence that will open the door to an increasingly customer-centric business model in cleaning.”

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most widespread and widely adopted cloud. AWS is constantly expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and now includes 240 services for compute, storage, database, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT). There are more than 100 fully featured services. Mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media and application development, deployment and management from 102 availability zones within 32 geographic regions, with announced plans for 15 more availability zones in Canada and five more AWS Regions , Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand and Thailand. Millions of customers – including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies – rely on AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

about amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitive focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s most customer-centric company, Earth’s best employer, and the safest place to work on Earth. Customer Reviews, 1-Click Shopping, Personalized Recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire Tablet, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge There are some things started by Amazon. For more information visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews,

About Kärcher

At Karcher, a team of 15,330 people from 80 countries work together to make the world a cleaner place. The sustainable family-owned company believes that important things should be taken care of so that they last longer and retain their value into the future. This applies as much to one’s own home as to the environment, community, business environment, historical heritage or one’s own traditions. Kärcher provides cleaning and care solutions worldwide. In the everyday and in the extraordinary. As a product, as a service. As a complete package for professional users, as an essential for every home or as a customized digital solution for individual customers. Unsolved sanitation problems are daily inspiration to continue innovation. Because what is truly innovative benefits people and the environment. In 1935, Alfred Karcher laid the foundation for great success by founding his own company. Today, Kärcher is the world market leader in cleaning technology and a leading global company with a turnover of 3.161 billion euros in 2022. Find out more about Kärcher: https://www.kaercher.com

