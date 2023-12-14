TOPEKA, Kansas (AP) — The court system in Kansas has started to bring its computer systems back online to manage cases, two months after a foreign cyberattack left officials with no public access to documents and other systems it shut down. Forced to do so, the Judicial Branch announced on Thursday.

Case management systems for district courts in 28 of the state’s 105 counties are expected to be online by Monday, while others will be online by the end of the week. The Judicial Branch said online access to the documents will then be restored to the public, although counties that get back online will be able to provide access through terminals in their courthouses.

The courts have also reinstated systems that allow people to apply online for marriage licenses and file electronic requests for orders protecting them from abuse, stalking and human trafficking.

Seven justices of the Kansas Supreme Court, which oversees the administration of state courts, said last month that the judicial branch was the victim of a “sophisticated foreign cyberattack.” The criminals stole the data and threatened to post it on a dark website if their demands were not met, the judges said.

However, Judicial Branch officials have not publicly disclosed the hackers’ demands, whether a ransom was paid or how much the state has spent restoring Judicial Branch systems. Asked about the ransom on Thursday, Judicial Branch spokeswoman Lisa Taylor referred to last month’s statement.

“Restoring our district court case management system is a long-awaited milestone in our recovery plan, but we still have much work to do,” Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert said in a statement Thursday.

The cuts affected courts in 104 counties — all except Johnson County in the state’s most populous Kansas City area. Johnson County has its own system and does not plan to join the state’s system until next year.

The Judicial Branch initially described the attack as a “security incident,” but cybersecurity experts said it had characteristics of a ransomware attack — including that court officials provided few details about what happened. .

The lengthy outage has forced courts in affected counties to file documents on paper. Judicial branch officials acknowledged it could take several weeks for courts to electronically log all filings following the Oct. 12 shutdown.

The electronic filing and case management systems for the State Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court will come back online after the completion of the district courts.

The state court system’s risk assessment, released in February 2022, is kept “permanently confidential” under state law, as is one released in June 2020.

Last month, state Rep. Kyle Hoffman, chairman of the Legislature’s Information Technology Committee, told reporters after a meeting that the results of the 2020 audit were dire, but he did not provide any details. Without giving any details, he again said that the 2022 audit had improved a lot.

Two recent audits of other state agencies identified cybersecurity weaknesses. The most recent report, released in July, said “agency leaders do not know their IT security responsibilities or do not adequately prioritize them.”

John Hanna, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com