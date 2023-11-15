KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kansas City Life Insurance Company (the “Company”) has completed the sale of certain real estate assets, effective November 14, 2023.

In connection with the sale of the properties, which includes the Company’s remaining real estate holdings in the Tulsa metropolitan area, the Company expects to record an after-tax gain of approximately $6.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The company’s primary business is to provide financial security through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information please visit www.kclife.com.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which are statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s plans, financial condition and business strategy. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “forecast,” “believe” or “continued.” Keep” or negatives of these words or variations thereof or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the relevant forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include those identified in its filings with the OTC. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Is. The occurrence of force majeure events, other than those required by law.

Decision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-announces-sale-of-real-estate-301989515.html

Source Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Source