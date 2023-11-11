Kansas City hosts the first annual Young Entrepreneurial Women Mentorship Forum

Dana Hetrick said, “The programming was incredible, and our committee was heartbroken after hearing the amazing conversations between students and mentors and seeing how committed these young women are to setting and achieving career goals Is”.

“It’s exciting to bring this to Kansas City’s next generation of women leaders,” said Dana Hetrick, president of Lucas Commercial Flooring and chair of the Kansas City Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum. The programming was incredible, and our committee’s hearts were full after hearing it Has happened.” There were wonderful interactions between the students and the mentors and it was seen how committed these young women are to setting and achieving career goals.

The following Kansas City nonprofit and for-profit women business leaders served as panelists, advisors and/or committee members:

Christian Barnes, Better Homes & Gardens

Audrey Navarro, Clemmons Real Estate

Rebecca Stowe, Design Supply Doors

Michelle Markham, EAG Advertising & Marketing

Janet Prenger, ECCO Select

Erin Merrill, Askey & Associates

Julie Pierce, Henderson Engineers

Ava Amirhamdi, International Architects

Nina Kimbrough Johnson, Johnson County Christmas Bureau

Dana Hetrick, Lucas Commercial Flooring Group

Ariel Nash, Nash Group

Elizabeth McFadden, Novella Brandhouse

Asia Jones, Restart, Inc.

Leslie Kohlmeyer, Show Me KC School

Maria Landoni, Sur Landscape Architecture

Michelle Suter, Suter Commercial Law

At the conclusion of the program, four students were awarded scholarships to attend the Entrepreneurial Women of the Year Awards Ceremony and Conference in Orlando, Florida in April, 2024 for networking, workshops and leadership training with women entrepreneurs. These students were selected by school leaders from approximately 100 girls attending from DeLaSalle, Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy, Ewing Marion Kauffman School and Lincoln College Preparatory Academy.

Kansas City’s first annual Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum was sponsored by EAG Advertising & Marketing and WWMB 2018, NAWBO Kansas City, ECCO Select, Lucas Commercial Flooring and Show Me KC Schools in coordination with the Young Enterprising Women’s Foundation and the Institute of Consumer Money . management.

About Enterprising Women Foundation

Enterprising Women Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization and sister organization of Enterprising Women magazine, a series of mentorship programs across the US connecting outstanding high school girls interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Is hosting. ) with outstanding women entrepreneurs in their local community. Learn more at https://www.enterprisingwomenfoundation.org/.

media Contact

Dana Hetrick, Lucas Commercial Flooring Group, Inc., +1 8167527091, [email protected]

Source Entrepreneurial Women’s Foundation

Source: www.prweb.com