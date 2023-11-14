Kanara Entrepreneurs launches ‘Elevate by KE’ incubation program to promote startups. Startup Story

Startup Ecosystem

ByStartupStory | 14 November 2023

Kanara Entrepreneurs (KE), a dedicated platform promoting entrepreneurship, has unveiled its latest initiative, ‘Elevate by KE’ incubation programme. Ivan Fernandes, Global President of KE, who also serves as an angel investor and a serial entrepreneur, recently launched this flagship program.

Explaining the annual nature of the initiative, Fernandes said, “It is an annual program where we select two startups for a ten-month incubation where our experienced mentors help them leverage the power of the KE network and build their business on a strong foundation. Will support these promoters to build.” The foundation, including initial seed capital which is very essential to take any startup to the next level.

KE received applications from startups based in India and the UAE, where it has set up chapters. The incubation committee, comprising Mark D’Souza (Chartered Accountant and former President of KE Bangalore Chapter), Lloyd Mathias (Angel Investor and Business Strategist), and Rohit Fernandes (Serial Entrepreneur), set out to review all the applications and shortlist four. Met earlier this week. Startup. These startups will participate in the pitch session to be held on November 17 at Hotel Grand Magrath, Bengaluru.

The four shortlisted startups are GoDigitag, MadVR, Iconic Office Furniture and Yacht Inventory Management, founded by Vinod Phillips, Vincent Anthony D’Souza, Nixon Lobo and Prince Preetham Pinto, respectively.

Representatives from KE’s Dubai and Bengaluru chapters will be present at the pitch session on 17th November to collectively evaluate and select two startups among the shortlisted candidates.

Pramod D’Souza, Associate Director of Mentoring at KE Bangalore Chapter, expressed satisfaction at the quality of the startups and believes that the program will empower the founders to scale their businesses to the next level. He also highlighted the potential of the program to inspire more youth from the community to venture into startups.

Claudius Perera, President of KE Bangalore Chapter, participated in the initial pitch session with Ivan Fernandes on a conference call earlier this week. Both expressed happiness over the shortlisted startups and their innovative business models. He is particularly excited about the market opportunities these startups can explore with successful execution.

Source: startupstorymedia.com