Kana Labs has secured $2 million in seed funding as it gears up to expand into the Asian market region.

United Kingdom, 1 November 2023 – Kana Labs, a leading blockchain infrastructure and tooling company, has successfully closed a $2 million seed round, furthering its growth and expansion initiatives. Kana Labs’ investors include prominent names like MarbleX, a subsidiary of NetMarble, Nexus One, Clayton and Gate.io. The company also received a grant from the “Aptos” blockchain for its revolutionary smart wallet solutions.

Notably, prior to the seed round, Kana Labs held a pre-seed round that was oversubscribed, resulting in an impressive valuation of $21 million. This valuation underlines the significant potential identified by investors.

Kana Labs has attracted the attention of both experienced and emerging investors, reflecting the growing interest in the company’s innovative approach to blockchain technology. The company is dedicated to addressing critical issues in the blockchain industry, such as user-friendly UI/UX, cross-chain liquidity fragmentation, and cost inefficiencies associated with cross-chain solutions. Their approach includes account abstraction-based smart wallets, simplifying user onboarding, and enhancing UI/UX.

Additionally, Kana Labs has developed a “Web3 Middleware Toolkit,” which includes aggregated bridges and multiple liquidity sources from both EVM and non-EVM blockchain networks. This middleware streamlines migration to the Web3 space, improving fluidity and user experience for individuals and decentralized applications (dApps). It provides instant access to a comprehensive multi-chain ecosystem with state-of-the-art cross-chain transaction capabilities, benefiting existing DApps and new ones.

In line with its mission to simplify and democratize access to decentralized finance (DeFi) and GameFi, Kana Labs plans to allocate funds to key initiatives:

Enhancement of cutting edge products: Kana Labs aims to enrich its product suite with innovative features and industry-leading solutions, including smart wallets and Web3 middleware toolkits.

Kana Labs aims to enrich its product suite with innovative features and industry-leading solutions, including smart wallets and Web3 middleware toolkits. User Acquisition: The company intends to expand its user base, promoting inclusivity for newcomers and established entities across various Web3 verticals on a single, comprehensive platform.

The company intends to expand its user base, promoting inclusivity for newcomers and established entities across various Web3 verticals on a single, comprehensive platform. International expansion: Kana Labs is set to expand into international markets with a specific focus on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Target markets include Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan, where the company aims to introduce its innovative blockchain solutions and increase access to decentralized finance and gaming spaces.

For more information about Kana Labs, please contact: [email protected] or follow Kana Labs TwitterModerate, and discord.

About Kana Labs

Kana Labs leads the next generation cross-chain ecosystem for DeFi, GameFi, and NFTs, powered by aggregated bridges and blockchains. Their user-friendly wallet with account abstraction and social login makes onboarding simple. Powered by Aptos and spanning 16 chains, their toolkit streamlines Web3 and facilitates seamless cross-chain spot trading, enhancing reach and user experience across the DeFi, GameFi and NFT domains.

This publication is provided by the customer. Cointelegraph does not endorse and is not responsible or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any action related to the company. Cointelegraph is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Source: cointelegraph.com