Kamala Harris's one-word warning to Iran, Trump's fraud trial takes surprising turn, North Korea closes embassy and more: This week in politics

This week has been full of news, including legal developments Donald Trump and attractive claims from his organization jared kushner, and updates on global political and economic issues. Here’s a recap of the key stories.

Trump’s fraud trial takes a surprising turn

A new twist has emerged in the legal dispute of former US President Donald Trump and the $250 million fraud case. Trump and his sons and officials are accused in this case. trump organization, to defraud lenders through fraud and misrepresentation. A major development in the case involves the former CFO, allen weisselbergWho is accused of giving misleading information about Trump’s property. Read the full article here.

Are Saudi Arabia safer than American colleges?

Donald Trump’s former adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner made a shocking claim that American Jews are safer in Saudi Arabia than on American college campuses. Kushner expressed his opinion on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. Read the full article here.

Harris’s one word warning to Iran

vice president kamala harris Expressed his views on the Israel-Hamas conflict and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war in a recent interview. Reiterating President Biden’s earlier stance, Harris made it clear that there is no intention to send US ground troops to Israel or Gaza. Read the full article here.

North Korea intends to close embassies around the world

North Korea is planning to close about a dozen of its embassies around the world, a sign of the country’s financial struggles. The closure could mean that about 25% of Pyongyang’s worldwide missions would cease operations. Read the full article here.

Marjorie Taylor Greene opposed US military aid to Israel

Representative. marjorie taylor green (R-Ga.) has announced his opposition to new foreign aid, including support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Greene made the announcement on social media, citing the ongoing border crisis and the national debt as reasons for her stance. Read the full article here.

