Kamala Harris calls for AI innovation, regulation: 'AI has the potential to do a lot of good' - Zenger News

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the UK AI Security Summit on Wednesday as a representative of the US government. Harris’ comments come after President Joe Biden recently announced an executive order on artificial intelligence.

Harris, who recently announced the AI ​​Safety Institute, shared the US government’s thoughts on using artificial intelligence innovation for good and being mindful of potentially harmful incidents.

In her speech, Harris said that all leaders in the artificial intelligence field have a “moral, ethical and social responsibility” to ensure that everyone can benefit.

“AI has the potential to do a lot of good,” Harris said.

The Vice President said AI has the potential to create new medicines, cure diseases, dramatically improve agricultural production and save countless lives in the fight against the climate crisis.

“Just as AI has the potential to cause profound good, it also has the potential to cause profound harm.”

Harris warned that artificial intelligence could also be used in cyberattacks, biological weapons and other “existential threats.”

“They demand global action.”

Harris said it is important to create a collective vision of what the future of artificial intelligence will be, while providing equal access to opportunity and making the world safer.

“I believe history will show that this was the moment.”

Harris announced steps the US is taking to address the rise of artificial intelligence, including the creation of an AI Security Institute, an AI Bill of Rights, and a commitment to responsible AI use by militaries.

The Vice President said 30 countries have joined the US in committing to responsible AI use for the military and called on more countries to join.

Harris also shared that 10 top philanthropies have joined the U.S. to help protect workers’ rights, advance AI innovation, and build international rules and norms for responsible AI use with an initial commitment of $200 million. Has committed to join.

The Vice President said legislation should be passed that “strengthens AI protections without stifling innovation.

“We must do this quickly because this technology is advancing rapidly.”

Harris said the benefits of artificial intelligence are immense.

“This is a moment of profound opportunity. Let us seize this moment.”

The Global AI Security Summit is hosted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the UK on November 1 and 2. Sunak shares more details on program approach Post On Twitter, now known as X.

Sunak said in a tweet, “Here’s what we hope to achieve: agree on the risks of AI, explain how we manage them, discuss how we can better cooperate internationally, this See how safe the use of AI can be on a global scale.”

The Prime Minister said the vision will be put forward on the first day of the event and world representatives and business leaders will take the dialogue forward on the second day.

“We will discuss what the next five years will hold for AI, and what actions we need to take to safely develop it in both the short and long term.”

Elon Musk is among the prominent people expected to attend the event. CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Musk also launched artificial intelligence company xAI and was an early investor in OpenAI. Musk has also shared warnings about the harmful effects of artificial intelligence.

“AI safety is critical to the future of civilization,” Musk said in one. do Wednesday.

Sunak and Musk will share A conversation after the AI ​​Security Summit on Twitter Thursday night.

Other prominent figures expected to attend the event include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp, Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Executives from Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ) are included. :GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Meta Platform Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Anthropic, IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Samsung, according to CNBC

