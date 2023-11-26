KAL GROUP LTD (JSE:KAL) has announced that it will increase its dividend to ZAR1.30 from a comparable payment on 19 February last year. This would bring the annual payout to 4.9% of the stock price, which is higher than what most companies in the industry pay.

See our latest analysis for KAL Group

KAL Group’s payout has solid income coverage

While it’s great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payout is sustainable. However, KAL Group’s earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large portion of what he earned was being invested back into the business.

If the trend of the past few years continues, EPS will grow by 11.7% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues with recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 29% by next year, which is in a fairly sustainable range.

historical-dividend

KAL Group’s dividends lack consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has cut its dividend at least once. This makes us cautious about the sustainability of dividends across the economic cycle. The dividend has increased from a total annual payout of ZAR0.826 in 2017 to the latest total annual payout of ZAR1.80. This means the company grew its distributions at an annual rate of about 14% during that period. The dividend has grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we’re not certain this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

There is a possibility of dividend increase

Growing earnings per share may be a mitigating factor when considering past fluctuations in dividends. KAL Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the last five years. With good volume growth and a low payout ratio, we believe this bodes well for the prospects of KAL Group increasing its dividend payout in the future.

KAL Group looks like a great dividend stock

Overall, we believe this could be an attractive income stock, and it’s only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it’s great to see that those earnings are translating into cash flow. Overall, it checks a lot of the boxes we look for when picking income stocks.

Companies that have a stable dividend policy will enjoy greater investor interest than companies that suffer from a more inconsistent approach. Additionally, there are other factors that our readers should be aware of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we chose 2 warning signs for KAL Group Which investors should keep in mind. Looking for more high-yield dividend ideas? try our Collection of strong dividend payers.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source