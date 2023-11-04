Kahului restaurant receives red plaque after complaint inspection. maui now

The Hawaii Department of Health Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard and closed Siu’s Chinese Kitchen during a complaint inspection conducted on November 2, 2023. The establishment is located at 70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., St. C-5 is operated by Siu’s Chinese Kitchen LLC.

According to a news release from the department, the DOH Food Safety Branch conducted an inspection with inspectors from the DOH Vector Control Branch due to an anonymous complaint and observed active cockroach infestation.

“Live cockroaches were present on the food buffet line, in the food, on food contact surfaces, on serving utensils, equipment and walls. Roach egg casings and dead cockroaches were also observed on or near food contact surfaces. Food containers were left open allowing for insect entry and grease accumulation and debris were evident,” according to the DOH.

Based on the observations, inspectors directed the establishment to close immediately to protect the public’s health.

Article continues below ADArticle continues below AD

The health department is required to take the following corrective actions before the establishment is allowed to reopen to the public:

Eliminate existing cockroach populations;

Provide pest control treatment and monitoring programs and professional pest control treatment invoices;

Clean and remove dead cockroaches, egg shells, food debris and grime;

Seal or cover holes and vents that allow pests to enter;

Clear out clutter in kitchen, storage and toilet areas; And

Remove broken storage containers, and cover dry food properly.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Monday November 6, 2023.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawaii residents and visitors through the education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

Article continues below AD

To view the restaurant inspection report, visit

For more information about the department’s placarding program, visit

Source: mauinow.com