K-pop giant Hybe buys its first Latin music company

(Bloomberg) — Hybe Co., the South Korean music company behind pop groups BTS and Newgins, has acquired the music division of Spanish-language studio Exile Content, its first move into the growing market of Latin music.

Most read from Bloomberg

Exile Content founder Isaac Lee will become chairman of the board at Hib’s Latin unit, while former YG Entertainment Inc. executive Kah Jong-hyun will become chief executive officer of Hib Latin America, Hib said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lee and Kah will work together to apply the Korean process of discovering and developing musicians to the world of Latin music. South Korean companies typically spend years creating jobs in a process called training and development.

Billionaire Bang Si-hyuk, founder of Hye and creator of BTS, is expanding outside South Korea to diversify beyond K-pop, which has recently seen slow growth in some regions. BTS, the company’s most successful group, has been on hiatus for a few years while its members serve in the South Korean military. Bang said at a Bloomberg Screentime event last month that the group is planning a reunion in 2025, which will include an album and a project to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.1.

Hybe shares fell more than 3% in Seoul, while the benchmark Kospi was almost unchanged.

Hib acquired Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, a management company and record label, in 2021, and purchased Atlanta-based record label QC earlier this year. Both of those companies are based in the US, the world’s largest music market, and specialize in English-language music.

Sales of recorded music in Latin America rose 26% last year, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. Sales of Latin music have also increased in the US, where songs by the likes of Shakira, Karol G and Bad Bunny top the charts.

Read more: The year Latin music took the world by storm

“In the long term, Hybe aims to incorporate the proven methodology of K-pop into the Latin genre.” Haibe said in a statement to Bloomberg. “HIBE Latin America will unveil various businesses in the near future, including a Latin global group project that will be based on K-pop’s T&D (training and development) system.”

Lee started Exile Content in 2019 and later sold it to Candle Media, which is led by two former Walt Disney Co. executives and backed by Blackstone Inc. Lee will continue to lead the remaining parts of Exile Content owned by Candle, including the film and TV business. As Chief Executive Officer.

(Adds stock reaction in fifth paragraph. More details in last.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com