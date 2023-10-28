Justin Bieber dresses in snorkel and flippers costume at the 2023 Casamigos Halloween Party in LA

The “Baby” singer attended the Halloween bash solo on Friday

Justin Bieber never disappoints with his Halloween looks.

The singer, who has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018, stepped out wearing a fun outfit for the spooky getaway in Los Angeles.

Spotted at the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Friday night, the “Love Yourself” singer chose a Halloween costume with a playful, underwater-themed twist.

Justin, 29, who attended the party without his wife, wore a fun, beach-inspired outfit for the Halloween party, which included a pink, orange and yellow floral patterned shirt with printed pink Worn open over a pair of shorts.

But the real showstoppers of her outfit were the snorkeling mask and flippers she also wore, both of which featured yellow detailing that matched the star’s shirt.

Source