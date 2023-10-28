October 28, 2023
Justin Bieber dresses in snorkel and flippers costume at the 2023 Casamigos Halloween Party in LA


The “Baby” singer attended the Halloween bash solo on Friday

Justin Bieber never disappoints with his Halloween looks.

The singer, who has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018, stepped out wearing a fun outfit for the spooky getaway in Los Angeles.

Spotted at the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Friday night, the “Love Yourself” singer chose a Halloween costume with a playful, underwater-themed twist.

Justin, 29, who attended the party without his wife, wore a fun, beach-inspired outfit for the Halloween party, which included a pink, orange and yellow floral patterned shirt with printed pink Worn open over a pair of shorts.

But the real showstoppers of her outfit were the snorkeling mask and flippers she also wore, both of which featured yellow detailing that matched the star’s shirt.

<p>After arriving at the party, to the delight of the crowd, Justin was seen taking photos with Billie Eilish's musician brother, Finneas, as well as mingling with other partygoers.</p> <p>Along with the two music stars, the Casamigos Tequila Bash was attended by a number of celebrities, including Cindy Crawford and Randi Gerber — who hosts the annual party on behalf of her liquor company.</p> <p>Of course, the couple were joined by their kids Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber and Kaia's boyfriend Austin Butler, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jenna Dewan, Victoria Justice, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Paris Hilton, Edward Norton, Megan Fox, Machine Gun, among others. Kelly, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams and Glen Powell.</p> <p>Although Hailey, 26, wasn't at Friday's party, she still got into the Halloween spirit on Friday as she announced a spooky new episode of her show "Who's in My Bathroom." The Road founder shared a series of posts on his Instagram Story that highlighted the new episode and showed him and guest, comedian Owen Thiel, in vampire costumes as they hung out in Hailey's Halloween-themed bathroom .</p>

