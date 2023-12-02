Justice Sandra Day O’Connor paved the way for women on the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — On an autumn day in 2010, retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor walked into the courtroom where she had worked for nearly 25 years to see an “amazing” sight.

The high court’s first – and for 12 years, only – female appointment saw three women in black among the nine judges.

Recalling that day, O’Connor said he saw “one lady on the far right end of the bench, one on the far left and one near the middle. That was amazing.”

O’Connor saw four women serve on the Supreme Court at the same time. What was a novelty when she was the first woman to sit on the High Court has become almost normal.

In a way, O’Connor was witnessing the culmination of her own journey, in which she struggled to get any legal job after graduating from law school in the 1950s, then served on the Supreme Court for more than 190 years. Ended male exclusivity when President Ronald Reagan nominated her in 1981.

O’Connor, who left the court in 2006, died Friday in Phoenix of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness, the Supreme Court said. She was 93 years old.

Before a woman led a presidential ticket and before a woman served as Secretary of State, O’Connor was known as the most powerful woman in the country. A one-time state senator in Arizona and the last judge to hold elected office, she wielded considerable political clout with a pragmatic approach to the law that sometimes irritated her colleagues on both the left and the right.

One measure of his influence was that the Justice Samuel Alito who replaced him had a more conservative approach, and the change in that one seat overturned the results in major cases involving abortion rights, school desegregation, and campaign finance.

O’Connor once said that she was not very happy to see her handiwork destroyed, but she approached retirement with a dedication to new causes, including increased civics education for schoolchildren, the continued independence of judges, and argued for increased research dollars for Alzheimer’s disease. Who had taken the life of her husband John.

With the appointment of three justices by President Donald Trump, the court will become even more conservative. Last year, Alito and Trump appointees were in the majority to eliminate a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, which O’Connor worked to protect 30 years ago.

In June, the court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, effectively overturning an opinion written by O’Connor in 2003.

In recent years, O’Connor’s dementia had progressed and she withdrew from public life.

He announced in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with “early stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer’s disease”. Her husband died of complications from Alzheimer’s in 2009.

She was the granddaughter of a pioneer, and her independent, determined spirit came naturally. Growing up on an Arizona farm without electricity, Sandra Day quickly learned to ride horses, herd cattle, and drive trucks and tractors.

“I didn’t do all the jobs the boys did,” he said in a 1981 interview with Time magazine, “but I repaired windmills and mended fences.”

When she first arrived at court, she didn’t even have anywhere near the courtroom to go to the bathroom. This was soon corrected, but she remained the only woman at court until 1993.

Then, to O’Connor’s delight and relief, President Bill Clinton nominated Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Although they did not look or sound alike, lawyers would from time to time mistake one for the other. This prompted the judges to seek help from T-shirts. The front of the shirt read, “The Supremes.” The back of O’Connor’s shirt read, “I’m Sandra, not Ruth.”

Ginsburg, who died in 2020 at age 87, called O’Connor “a great big sister.”

The breadth of reaction to O’Connor’s appointment surprised him. In his first year he received over 60,000 letters, more than any single member in the history of the court.

He once said, “When I was appointed I had no idea how much it would mean to so many people across the country.” “It affected him in a very personal way. People saw this as a sign that there were virtually unlimited opportunities for women. It’s important for parents to be there for their daughters and for the daughters to be there for themselves.”

At times, the constant publicity was almost unbearable. “I never expected or aspired to become a Supreme Court judge. My first year on the court I faced anonymity many times,” she said.

Following her retirement, O’Connor expressed regret that no woman was chosen to replace her. She was pleased when President Barack Obama chose Sonia Sotomayor to replace David Souter in 2009, but said, “It’s not enough.”

The following year, Obama nominated another woman to the court, Elena Kagan, leading to three female justices for the first time.

Trump nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ginsburg, and when Justice Stephen Breyer retired last year, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the court, the first time four women served together.

This was still not enough for Ginsburg, who once said she would be satisfied if all nine justices were women.

O’Connor displayed a sense of humor even in small things.

When in 1983 an errant New York Times writer, reporting on Washington shorthand names, mentioned the “nine people” of SCOTUS (the Supreme Court of the United States), O’Connor responded with a quip.

He wrote, “According to the information available to me, and which I assumed was generally available, nine men have not been on the SCOTUS for more than two years.”

In her letter, O’Connor referred to herself as FWOTSC – short for “First Woman on the Supreme Court”.

Ruth McGregor, one of O’Connor’s first Supreme Court law clerks, said years after leaving the job, “You couldn’t be around him often without catching a glimpse of his delightful humor.” “He just gets a kick out of a lot of things.”

O’Connor remained active in government and otherwise after her retirement from the court. She served as a judge on several federal appeals courts, advocated for judicial independence, and served on the Iraq Study Group. He was also appointed to the honorary position of Chancellor at the College of William and Mary in Virginia.

He advocated for Alzheimer’s research and the need for civics education. O’Connor featured her new children’s book on David Letterman’s late-night show on CBS and shared jokes with Jon Stewart on Comedy Central’s “Daily Show.”

O’Connor cited her husband’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease as her primary reason for leaving the court. But his condition deteriorated so quickly that O’Connor soon took him to an assisted living center. John O’Connor strikes up a romance with his fellow Alzheimer’s patient Experts say the relationship is not uncommon between people living with dementia.

According to his son Scott, the retired judge was relieved that he was comfortable and happy at the center. His two other sons, Brian and Jay, also survive.

He once described himself and his eight fellow judges as nine firefighters.

“When (someone) lights a fire, we are always told to pay attention to the fire. We may reach the spot after a few years,” he said.

O’Connor announced his retirement in a one-sentence written statement. He cited his age, 75 at the time, and said he “needed to spend time” with his family.

She was 51 when she joined the Court to replace the retiring Potter Stewart. Virtually unknown on the national scene until her appointment, she had served as an Arizona state judge and before that as a member of its state legislature.

The beginning of his career was not good. As the top-ranked graduate of Stanford’s prestigious law school, Class of 1952, O’Connor discovered that most large law firms did not hire women.

A Los Angeles firm offered her a job as a secretary.

Perhaps it was this early experience that shaped O’Connor’s professional perseverance.

Former Associated Press Supreme Court reporter Richard Carelli, now retired, contributed to this story.

Source: www.bing.com