Justice or stigma? The controversial sentence that exposes America's bias towards fast-food jobs

After throwing a hot bowl of food in the face of a Chipotle employee, Rosemary Hayne, 39, of Parma, Ohio, was given two options in court: either she could go to jail for 90 days, or she could be charged with a misdemeanor. Was. The sentence was reduced to 30 days in jail. If She agreed to work an additional 60 days at a local fast-food restaurant.

“Do you want to walk in his shoes for two months and learn how to treat people, or do you want to go to jail?” Judge Timothy Gilligan asked Hayne at the hearing. He chose the former.

Speaking to CNN, Gilligan said he had unfortunately seen other incidents of violence directed at fast-food workers. According to him, a case came to light a few years ago in which a customer did not get a cookie in a McDonald’s Happy Meal and started punching an employee through the drive-thru window. That defendant was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

As Gilligan told the publication, he had never imposed a sentence similar to that charged against Hayne.

On the one hand, a certain level of schadenfreude can be derived from this situation, because the dark reality is that Hayne likely experienced at least a certain level of abuse similar to the one he directed at the Chipotle worker. In 2021, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) published a first-of-its-kind analysis detailing how common issues of assault and harassment are at some of the most popular fast-food chains. As The Counter reported, the analysis found that between 2017 and 2020, fast-food restaurants were the sites of at least 77,000 violent or threatening incidents.

These numbers include conflicts between non-workers on a restaurant’s premises, as well as instances of abuse directed at workers.

On the other hand, sentencing someone to work at a fast-food restaurant is a strange punishment, simply because it’s not really a punishment – ​​it’s a job, held by approximately 4 million workers in this country. And while it’s been a major year for labor rights in the food service industry, as activists and politicians both fight for better wages and working conditions, this court case highlights America’s continuing bias against fast-food jobs and the people who hold them. exposes.

Of course, bullying of people with service industry jobs is nothing new. “What are you going to do, flip burgers?” There’s long been a cultural shorthand for “you’d better finish school” or “go to college” or “pick the right degree.” Meanwhile, countless sitcoms and coming-of-age movies feature a scene where the cool kids descend upon their town’s local burger joint, and find the plucky hero working behind the counter, usually wearing some strange uniform. Happens.

The meanest, yet most insecure jocks or the prettiest cheerleader will usually say something biting, then punctuate it with a statement, “Oh, and I Desire Want fries with that,” much to the delight of his companions.

Sure, these scenes are supposed to show us something about the bully’s character, or lack thereof, but the underlying message isn’t a good one either. It goes something like this: Nice people don’t take kindly to someone else’s insults, and don’t get us wrong, this – a guy with a normal job at a normal restaurant – Is A humiliating situation.

In Sam Mendes’ 1999 film, “American Beauty,” Lester Burnham, played by Kevin Spacey, begins a corporate blackmailing scheme that ultimately leaves him with a $60,000 payout. This helps finance their midlife crisis, which looks a lot like total regression. He lusts after his daughter’s teenage friend, buys a 1970 Pontiac Firebird, starts smoking marijuana, and gets a job at the drive-thru window at Mister Smiley’s. “There’s no job for the manager, it’s just for the counter,” a college-aged employee tells Burnham, who applies after seeing a flyer in the window.

“Okay,” Burnham replies. “I’m looking for the least amount of responsibility possible.”

For years, Republican lawmakers have pointed to the lack of difficulty of fast-food jobs as justification for keeping the minimum wage low. For example, in 2021, Senator John Thune of South Dakota announced that he opposed raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour because of the wages he was paid while working as a restaurant cook when he was a teenager. Only $6 was paid an hour.

“Mr. Thune has been rightly and completely redeemed for his impropriety,” Benjamin Appelbaum of reported at the time. “He was a teenager in the 1970s, earning $6 an hour at the time. That’s the equivalent of earning more than $20 an hour today, as inflation has reduced the purchasing power of each dollar.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food’s newsletter, The Bite.

Relatedly, in September, when California passed a law that would raise the minimum wage for the state’s fast-food workers to $20 an hour, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom specifically said that he had long Wanted to dispel the perception that fast food was just for fun. Teens are trying to provide for their families rather than being household leaders.

“It’s a romanticized version of a world that doesn’t exist,” Newsom said. “We have an opportunity to reward that contribution, to reward that sacrifice, and to stabilize an industry.”

According to the Center for American Progress, 60% of fast-food workers nationwide are over the age of 20, and 1 in 5 are over the age of 35. “The demographics of workers in the industry also indicate that these jobs provide significant support for workers and their families and are not primarily about teenagers earning pocket money, as some opponents of minimum wage increases argue. Is,” the Center reports.

However, tired attitudes about who does fast-food work and its relative value still persist, which is the main, if not the only, reason why it is remotely attractive as a punishment. Put another way: If someone attacked their accountant with a stapler, would they be punished for shuffling papers at a competing firm?

Asked for comment on the case, Chipotle responded: “The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority, and we are pleased to see justice for anyone who treated our team members with that respect. Don’t get the treatment they deserve.”

Read more

about this topic

Source: www.salon.com