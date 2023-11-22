The news that two actresses were shunned and fired over statements related to the Israel Hamas war has revealed the challenges Hollywood faces on a highly divisive geopolitical issue.

Hollywood is divided over the Israel Hamas war and it’s getting ugly.

It has been announced that Susan Sarandon has been dropped by talent agency UTA after making controversial remarks at a pro-Palestine rally in New York on November 17.

Deadline broke the news that UTA fired the Oscar-winning actress after she made the following comments at a rally: “There are a lot of people who are afraid, who are afraid to be Jewish right now, and they’re getting a taste of it. ” It seems as if I am a Muslim in this country, so I often become a victim of violence.”

He asked protesters to dialogue with Jewish Americans who do not feel safe amid rising anti-Semitism in the country.

Muslim American journalist Asra Nomani responded to Sarandon’s comments in a lengthy post on Do – and the freedom – she gives to Muslims like my family. Go, live as a Muslim woman in a Muslim country. You will come back to America and kiss the ground beneath your feet.”

Sarandon has also come under scrutiny for sharing pro-Palestinian posts on X, including posts by Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters. accused of antisemitism last.

Sarandon’s firing from UTA is another example of talent agencies making tough decisions in recent weeks when it comes to clients or agents who have made public statements on the war in Israel.

Last month, CAA’s film co-head, Maha Dakhil, resigned from the agency’s board after she reposted an Instagram story saying “You are currently learning who supports genocide.” Does,” followed by the post, which read, “This is my line” and “What’s more heartbreaking than watching a massacre? Denying that genocide is taking place.”

According to Variety and other trade publications, one of Dakhil’s most famous clients, Tom Cruise, told CAA that he was supporting Ms. Dakhil. Cruz reportedly personally met him at the agency’s office last week to show his support.

A more recent example of Hollywood’s current Israel-Hamas problem has gained fans of the beloved scream horror franchise trusted.

Variety reports that Spyglass Media Group has dropped actress Melissa Barrera from the cast scream seventh,

Barrera was reportedly fired for showing support for the Palestinian cause.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “I also come from a colonized country. Palestine will be free. They tried to bury us, they didn’t know we were seeds.”

In another post, he said: “Gaza is being treated like a concentration camp at the moment. Encircling everyone together, nowhere to go, no electricity, no water. People have not learned anything from our history. And like our history, people are still silently watching all this happen. This is genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

The group has since said that Barrera’s posts were interpreted as anti-Semitic.

“Spyglass’s position is very clear,” a statement from Spyglass said. “We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or incitement of hatred in any form, including inaccurate references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that clearly crosses the line into hate speech.”

mexican born in the heights The actress had been posting about the conflict on her Instagram, re-sharing a post that accused Israel of “genocide and ethnic cleansing” and a post from Jewish Currents magazine accusing it of “promoting the Israeli arms industry.” Genocide” was reported to have been distorted.

Barrera was set to star in the next Scream outing after leading the fifth and sixth entries as Sam Carpenter’s character over the past two years.

Filmmaker Christopher Landon, who is set to take over directing duties scream seventh Following the departure of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillette to lead the franchise revival, he initially provided a statement on Barrera’s exit, though his post on X has now been deleted.

The post read: “Everything sucks. Stop yelling. It was not my decision.”

Since this news came out, fans have vowed to boycott scream seventh, The hashtag ‘#BoycottScream7’ began trending on Twitter, with many fans vowing not to watch the film upon its release.

Others also called out the rest of the cast of Scream Jenna Ortega Joe plays Barrera’s on-screen sister Tara, to “move straight ahead of that project in solidarity”.

A petition from fans appeared online to reinstate the actress to her role.

The petition ended with this line: “If you believe in standing up against corporate bullying and protecting the rights of our beloved actors to freely express their opinions then sign this petition today.”

Earlier, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) faced criticism from The Screenwriters Guild of Israel for not publicly condemning the Hamas attacks on October 7. Two weeks later WGA West President Meredith Stiehm told members that no statement would be made because consensus among the membership was “out of reach”.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt also called out the WGA last month, telling Variety: “There is no excuse for not condemning Hamas and demanding the release of the hostages. “Hollywood was quick to announce Black Lives Matter, as they should, and Time’s Up, as they should, and countless other important causes.”

He added: “There is plenty of room to criticize Israel or express concern about the ongoing war in Gaza, but this does not provide open license to celebrities and industry representatives to make unfair accusations against Israel, Like blaming him.” ‘Apartheid’ or ‘genocide’ or, worse, celebrating the actions of Hamas terrorists.”

