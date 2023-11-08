Just weeks after the historic defeat, bonds are back in fashion. That's why fixed income is suddenly attracting hordes of investors – including Warren Buffett.

Bond prices have fallen since the start of the pandemic, one of the worst in market history.

But with concerns about the Fed’s rate hike fading, Treasuries have bounced back in recent weeks.

Investors – including Warren Buffett – are still favoring the asset class, possibly lured by higher yields.

Wall Street thought 2023 would be “the year of the bond” – and although it hasn’t arrived yet, the past few weeks have finally brought some good news for fixed income after a nightmare since the beginning of the pandemic.

US Treasury prices have rebounded modestly, and benchmark 10-year yields have started to ease after hitting a 16-year high of 5% in mid-October.

Meanwhile, big-name investors including Warren Buffett and Stanley Druckenmiller warmed to short-term bills in the third quarter, in another sign the debacle may be over.

historical decline

There are many different ways to examine the strength of the bond market – but whatever measure you choose, it’s clearly been a tough few years for Treasuries.

BlackRock’s iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which trades under the ticker TLT and tracks prices of long-term government debt, has nearly halved since March 2020, when COVID-19 first hit the market. Once entered America.

Bond yields – which move in the opposite direction to prices – also rose over that period, with 2-, 10- and 30-year Treasury yields all rising above 5%.

But in recent weeks the market has finally shown signs of life.

TLT is up 6% since mid-October – meaning its returns are the same as the benchmark S&P 500 stock index – while 10-year Treasury yields have fallen 40 basis points after rising above 5%.

‘something for everyone’

Investor hopes that the Federal Reserve is close to ending its war on inflation – after raising interest rates by 525 basis points since the beginning of 2022 – is a factor that is supporting bond prices.

The central bank is still signaling it may keep rates high until 2024 to ease price pressures.

But the October jobs report, which showed unemployment rose slightly, boosted market confidence that the Fed has lowered borrowing costs. Only 1 in 10 traders now expect further hikes, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

When interest rates remain flat or fall, bond prices climb, as their fixed returns become more attractive to investors.

Juicier Treasury yields are also likely to tempt traders looking for so-called “safe-haven” assets, despite recent strong growth of the US economy, amid concerns about a potential US recession and geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

“Today, right now, there is something to do for almost everyone in the bond market,” Mark Seidner, PIMCO’s CIO for non-traditional strategies, said in a commentary published Oct. 27.

“Whether you have a risky portfolio and you’re trying to hedge against potential left tail or negative economic scenarios, the starting point of the 4.6%, 10-year Treasury note potentially offers you a lot of protection if Economies turn into a more negative scenario than we expect, or an even more nefarious type of scenario,” he said.

big name buyers

Some of Wall Street’s highest-profile names switched to fixed income last quarter.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its mountain of Treasury bills by 30% to $126 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, according to an earnings report published last weekend.

Meanwhile, billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller recently said he has built a “massive” bullish position in 2-year notes, citing his fear that the US economy could soon slow down.

It’s not just billionaire investors who are moving back into bonds.

The same BlackRock fund, which has fallen 46% since the start of the pandemic, has also been the best-selling ETF in 2023, according to Morningstar data.

“Investors have used this fund to lock in attractive bond yields before the Fed reverses stance and cuts interest rates,” Ryan Jackson, an analyst at the investment firm, said in a recent note.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com