The non-violent civil resistance movement Just Stop Oil, which demands that the UK government halt all future licensing for fossil fuel development and production, is again in the same position. This time, climate activists have broken the glass protecting a Velázquez painting in London’s National Gallery.

Two climate change protesters have been arrested on Monday (6 October) after breaking a protective glass panel covering a famous Diego Velazquez oil painting in London’s National Gallery.

Two activists from the group Just Stop Oil target Velázquez’s “The Toilet of Venus”, also known as “The Rokeby Venus”, with small hammers.

Just Stop Oil, which has previously led similar protests targeting famous artworks and public buildings, said Monday’s action calls on the UK government to immediately end all licensing for fossil fuel exploration, development and production in Britain. Was to demand to stop.

The group said the two activists decided to target Velázquez’s 17th-century oil painting, one of the Spanish artist’s most famous works, because it was first published in 1914 as part of the suffrage movement calling for women’s rights. Was removed as.

in one Interview with Euronews CultureA representative from Just Stop Oil told us they were inspired by other earlier non-violent civil resistance movements, including how African Americans got the vote, and how health and safety laws were won in the UK.

Just Stop Oil said protesters struck a glass panel with a hammer, then told people in the gallery: “Giving women the vote didn’t get them the vote. This is the time not for words, but for deeds.”

“Politics is failing us. It failed women in 1914 and it is failing us now.”

Police said both have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. The National Gallery said the painting had been removed from display so that patrons could examine it.

“The pair appeared to attack “The Toilet of Venus” (“The Rokeby Venus”) by Velázquez with emergency rescue hammers. The room was cleared of visitors and police were called,” the museum said in a statement.

The museum said the room was reopened shortly afterward with another painting by Velázquez replacing where it had hung.

“The Toilet of Venus” depicts a naked Venus, the goddess of love, lying with her back to the viewer on a bed, while her son Cupid holds a mirror in front of her face. The painting was targeted by suffragette Mary Richardson for protesting the imprisonment of fellow women’s rights activist Emmeline Pankhurst in 1914. At that time the painting cracked several times but was later repaired.

Part of a wave of youth direct-action protest groups around the world, Just Stop Oil is supported by the US-based Climate Emergency Fund, set up to support disruptive environmental protests. two workers last year threw away two cans of tomato soup Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” was also exhibited at the National Gallery to protest fossil fuel extraction. They did not cause any damage to the painting, which was covered with glass.

