There are many methods investors can use to create passive income. Renting out real estate is often a strategy, like starting a small business. Still, in my opinion, these solutions pale in comparison to investing in the stock market.

Owning dividend stocks brings with it some headaches. But they are much less hassle and capital-intensive than the previously mentioned options. After all, a successful income portfolio can be started with just a few hundred quid every month. And for this a person does not need to be burdened with heavy debt.

This is why someone who has just started building their savings may want to consider investing instead. It cannot be denied that it comes with greater risks. But in the long run, it’s possible to turn £500 of monthly salary into an annual passive income of £69,800. This way.

Earning a Five-Figure Second Salary

With low-cost index funds now prevalent, it has never been easier to start investing money in the stock market, even without any knowledge. These funds mimic the construction of benchmark indexes FTSE 100 And repeat their performance.

This approach comes with a lot of advantages. A portfolio can be diversified instantly, rebalancing is completely automated, and investors do not have to spend countless hours researching companies. Historically, the UK’s major indexes have returned around 8% per year, half of which has been generated from reinvestment of dividends.

Assuming the FTSE 100 continues to deliver these returns over the next 40 years, investing £500 per month at this rate would translate into a portfolio worth £1.75 million! And taking 4% dividends as income brings the salary to £69,800. What’s more, holding it all inside a Stocks and Shares ISA also means that all this wealth grows completely tax-free.

Maximizing Returns

For many people, index investing is probably the most suitable option. However, for investors who are looking for larger returns and are comfortable taking more risk, picking individual stocks can be a worthwhile endeavor.

Creating a custom-tailored portfolio is much more demanding. Even if an investor is an expert in researching and analyzing stocks, portfolio management can be a huge task in itself. Improper asset allocation can still lead to disappointing results. Not to mention that an investor may find himself exposed to a high level of volatility.

But despite all these warnings, stock picking has helped investors like Warren Buffett achieve market-beating returns. And even if an investor succeeds in achieving just 2% extra in annual profits over 40 years of compounding, this means his pension fund almost doubles to £3.16 million and his annual passive income is £3.16 million. Is 126,480!

Nothing is risk-free

As exciting as these possibilities seem, it is important to consider the risks. Even when using an index investing strategy, a portfolio can be taken for a spin. Forty years is enough time for many accidents and reforms to emerge. And depending on the timing of these events, investors may gain significantly less than expected.

As far as stock pickers are concerned, a poorly constructed portfolio can lag the market. Perhaps instead of creating wealth, they are also destroying it. Risk management is important for success in the investment journey. But by keeping risk under control, it is possible to achieve financial freedom in the long run.

