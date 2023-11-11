listen to this article

Editor’s Note: “Just Sold” is a finance and commerce feature based on the latest certifications of real estate value filed with the Minnesota Department of Revenue for commercial sales throughout Minnesota and sales reports nationwide involving local parties. Is. Research includes company and broker documents, online real estate listings, F&C archives, Catalyst, and other research.

Many Minnesotans like to play a little golf and eat dinner after work – at least when the weather is warm enough. However, soon, people in Bloomington will be able to dine and play golf indoors year-round. A lucky few will be able to do this without leaving the office.

Ernie Rose – a Twin Cities golf teacher and coach, former pro golfer and owner of his namesake Ernie Rose Golf Training Center in Eden Prairie – is expanding his business model. Rose paid $4.3 million for the three-story, 42,303-square-foot office building at 7807 Creekridge Circle. The price works out to $101.65 per square foot.

Rose’s plans for Office Golf are to include 18 golf simulators, a restaurant and two bars on the first two floors, as well as office space for lease on the third floor.

Steve Shepherd, senior managing director, and Matt Elder, director, Newmark’s Minneapolis office, represented Juno Investments LLC, the private owner of the building and the neighboring building it sold last year.

Ryan Walsh, executive principal of RaddatzWalsh Inc. Commercial Real Estate in Edina, represented Rose.

“We’ve been looking for this for a few years and this building is perfect,” Rose said. Rose hired Chris Wilson, former general manager of Interlachen Country Club in Edina, to help prepare everything for a soft opening in early December.

Place: 7807 Creekridge Circle, Bloomington

price: $4.3 million; $633,375 advance payment; new mortgage; Furniture and equipment included $28,000; $101.65 per square foot.

Buyer: Ernie Rose Golf IV LLC, Edina

Seller: Juno Investments LLC Bloomington

date: 10-3-23

download crv

St. Louis Park Minvalco Building to cost $2.4M

St. Louis Park-based Minvalco Inc. Has a new owner from Texas and a new local landlord.

Dallas-based Building Controls & Solutions (BCS) announced earlier this year that it is acquiring Minvalco, a leading provider of building automation systems and components.

A Minvalco-related entity sold the company’s real estate in Edina to Gorham Partners II LLC for $2.435 million.

The 12,784-square-foot building was completed in 1965 on 0.44 acres at 3340-3355 Gorham Avenue. The price works out to $190.47 per square foot.

Place: 3340-3355 Gorham Avenue, St. Louis Park

price: $2,435,000; $781,000 advance payment; new mortgage; $190.47 per square foot

Buyer: Gorham Partners II LLC, Edina

Seller: MVC Holdings Inc., Minnetonka

date:10-25-23

download crv

Source: www.bing.com