listen to this article

Editor’s Note: “Just Sold” is a finance and commerce feature based on the latest certifications of real estate value filed with the Minnesota Department of Revenue for commercial sales throughout Minnesota and sales reports nationwide involving local parties. Is. Research includes company and broker documents, online real estate listings, F&C archives, Catalyst, and other research.

Many young churches consider it a milestone when they attract enough members to purchase an empty big-box store or warehouse in the suburbs to convert into a spacious sanctuary.

Twin Cities Church in St. Paul has found its new home downtown right along University Avenue.

The church paid $1 million for the 11,700-square-foot building at 1754 University Ave. W. The building, which is built on 0.23 acres of land, includes 7,100 sq ft of office space on the first floor, 1,700 sq ft of space on the second floor. floor office, and 2,900 square feet of warehouse space. The height of most of the first floor is approximately 15 feet, which would allow for a warehouse conversion, but the sales report does not include plans for one.

Twin Cities Church takes a different approach to worship, focusing on inviting small groups of members into their homes to share a meal and their faith.

Brandon Megall, senior vice president of CBRE in Minneapolis, represented the seller.

Place: 1754 University Ave. W. St. Paul,

price: $1.055 million; $261,000 advance payment; new mortgage; $90.17 per square foot

Buyer: Twin Cities Church, St. Paul

Seller: Center for Energy and Environment

date: 10-3-23

download crv

Centro restaurant owner buys former Good Earth

After months of speculation, the owners of the popular Centro Taco restaurant have confirmed they will be bringing their concept to the former Good Earth location near Rosedale Center. Chido LLC closed Nov. 10 on the acquisition of the site at 1901 W. Highway 36 in Roseville.

Mpls.St.Paul magazine reports that Shea Design will handle the renovation of the historic venue, which closed last spring after 40 years. The new restaurant is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024, featuring a 185-seat dining space featuring a large central bar, a mix of high-top wooden tables and booths, and a patio.

Place: 1901 W. Highway 36, Roseville

price: $2.45 million; No down payment listed; new mortgage

Buyer: Chido LLC, Minneapolis

Seller: Pil-Pel Fair LLC

date: 11-10-23

download crv

Source: www.bing.com