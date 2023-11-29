Just one Bitcoin transaction consumes the same amount of water used to fill a swimming pool

Bitcoin could make changes to make the cryptocurrency more environmentally friendly.

A single Bitcoin transaction could use the same amount of water needed to fill a garden swimming pool, according to a new study on the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

It estimates that in 2021 Bitcoin mining, which is partly used to create new Bitcoins, consumed more than 1,600 gigalitres of water, with each Bitcoin transaction using an average of 16,000 liters of water worldwide.

The study, published in the journal Cell Reports Sustainability on Wednesday, argues that if Bitcoin mining continues to operate without regulation, the widespread levels of water consumption of Bitcoin mining could impact drinking water, especially in countries where Which are already struggling with water shortage including the United States.

Bitcoin mining requires enormous computing power to solve mathematical equations on the Internet. Correct answers are then rewarded with a portion of the value of Bitcoin.

The water, which evaporates, is used to cool computers at large data centers and to reduce the temperature of coal- and gas-fired power plants that also power Bitcoin mining computers.

The study author and Ph.D. Alex de Vries said, “It’s just a backyard swimming pool going up into the air, literally evaporating on average per Bitcoin transaction.” Student at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

The environmental impact of Bitcoin mining has been widely documented, with the latest data from the United Nations University showing that the crypto’s energy consumption for the year 2020 was more than the total energy consumption of a country like Pakistan for the same period.

However, the exact amount of water used in Bitcoin transactions is rarely reported and is likely to increase.

With Bitcoin’s price rising to more than $38,000 (€34,600), an increase of nearly five percent in a week, De Vries said he expects Bitcoin’s water consumption to also increase to 2,300 gigalitres by 2021. More than 40 percent compared to.

The report argues that this will be a problem for countries in Central Asia, such as Bitcoin mining hub Kazakhstan, where the dry climate is putting pressure on freshwater supplies.

The study estimates that the US uses too much water for Bitcoin mining, accounting for the equivalent water consumption of 300,000 US households or a city like Washington, DC.

The real solution and the losing bet

De Vries argues that using renewable energy instead of electricity would not be a solution to reducing Bitcoin’s carbon footprint.

“Do you really want to spend wind and solar power for crypto? The amount of renewable energy is limited in many countries, including the US. “Sure you can shift some of these renewable energy sources to crypto, but that means some more will be fossil fuel powered,” he said.

But he argues that if Bitcoin made its technology more environmentally friendly, the crypto’s environmental damage would be reversed overnight.

Bitcoin uses a proof-of-work model, which works like a competitive numerical guessing game and the first person to solve the puzzle is awarded a certain amount of cryptocurrency.

When a transaction occurs, it requires a global network of computers to run it and hence requires a lot of energy.

But in a proof of stake system, you do not need energy consuming hardware when you receive coins, which are placed as collateral in the staking process and then there is a random selection through software.

How powerful your machine is does not increase your chances of winning and being able to create the next block for the blockchain. The only thing that increases your chances of winning is getting more coins.

The second largest crypto Ethereum transitioned to Proof of Stake in 2022 and remains just as popular today.

Bitcoin could make the same change but De Vries argues that Bitcoin miners are more traditional and don’t want to rock the boat to keep their investments.

“Not changing stuff is what gives value to Bitcoin, even though actually not changing stuff is probably the riskiest thing they can do,” he said.

“The amount of coins being minted is decreasing. And by the year 2040, the last Bitcoin will be mined and then these miners will have no money left.

“So in the long run, they’re kind of playing a losing game”.

Source: www.euronews.com