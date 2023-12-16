JUST IN: NFT trader platform compromised, millions in digital assets lost

NFT Trader, a peer-to-peer trading platform, has suffered a significant security breach. The attack led to the unauthorized transfer of several high-value NFTs, including the Bored Ape and Mutant Ape Yacht Club collections, World of Women NFTs, WeFriends, and prized tokens of Art Block. The financial results are staggering, with losses running into millions.

NFT Trader Platform Urgently Appeals to Users

Following the breach, NFT Trader immediately called on its users to revoke the permissions associated with the two compromised smart contracts. This measure is intended to prevent further unauthorized transfers. The company confirmed the attack on “old smart contracts” in an X post and highlighted the importance of user vigilance in securing digital assets.

Hacker’s actions and demands

The main hacker, whose identity remains unknown, communicated through the blockchain. He claims that the exploitation was initially intended to clean up “residual waste”. However, as the situation escalated, the hacker demanded a ransom of 3 ETH and 0.6 ETH for the return of bored apes and mutant apes respectively. Adding to the complexity, the hacker unexpectedly returned a Bored App with 31 ETH to a user and returned some of the staked Bored Apps to their owners while keeping the AppCoin rewards.

Reports of accessory hacks have emerged, resulting in cool cats and other NFTs like squiggles disappearing from users’ wallets. The community reaction has been mixed, with confusion and concern over the unpredictable nature of the hacker’s actions. NFT Trader has not yet responded to requests for comment on these additional developments.

BAYC founder took steps amid crisis

In a significant development, Garga, founder of Bored Ape Yacht Club, has offered to pay 10% of the ETH reward demanded by the hacker. This intervention is crucial to resolving the crisis and recovering the stolen NFTs. However, it also raises concerns about setting a precedent for future cyberattacks, indicating that ransom demands could lead to financial gain for hackers.

