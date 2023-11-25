Regular readers will know we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it’s exciting to see eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the date the company determines shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date as any trades on the stock must be settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you must buy eBay shares before November 30th to receive the dividend, which will be paid on December 15th.

The company’s upcoming dividend is US$0.25 per share, which continues from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year’s worth of payments, eBay stock has a trailing yield of about 2.4% on the current share price of $41.48. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should know whether eBay’s dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether eBay can afford its dividend, and whether the dividend can grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. eBay paid out only 19% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is usually more important than profit when assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check whether the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good thing is that the dividend was well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 21% of its cash flow last year.

It’s encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don’t decline significantly.

Are earnings and dividends growing?

Businesses with declining earnings are difficult from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could see the value of their investments go up in smoke. With this in mind, we’re uncomfortable with eBay’s earnings decline of 16% per year over the past five years. Ultimately, as earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid shrinks.

Another important way to measure a company’s dividend prospects is to measure its historical rate of dividend growth. Over the past five years, eBay has increased its dividend by an average of about 12% per year.

Final Takeaway

Has eBay Got the Strength It Needs to Maintain Its Dividend Payout? Earnings per share have declined meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It’s certainly not nice to see earnings decline, but it might at least have some buffer before cutting the dividend. In short, it’s hard to get excited about eBay from a dividend perspective.

So while eBay looks good from a dividend perspective, it’s always worthwhile keeping up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, eBay has 3 warning signs (And 1 that makes us a little uncomfortable) We think you should know about it.

