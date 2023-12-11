WASHINGTON (AP) — A trial starting in Washington on Monday will determine how much Rudy Giuliani must pay to two Georgia election workers whom he accused of pushing baseless claims that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Was falsely accused of fraud.

The former mayor of New York City has already been found liable in a defamation suit filed by Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Vandria “Shay” Moss, who endured threats and harassment after becoming the target of a conspiracy theory spread by Trump and his allies. did. The only issue to be determined in the trial — which will begin with jury selection in federal court in Washington — is the amount of damages, if any, Giuliani must pay.

The case is one of a number of mounting legal and financial troubles for Giuliani, who was known as “America’s Mayor” after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and became one of the worst accused of Trump’s election lies after losing to President Joe Biden. Became one of the strong promoters. ,

Giuliani has been criminally charged along with Trump and others in the Georgia case, accused of illegally trying to overturn the election results in the state. He has declared himself innocent and said that he has every right to raise questions about electoral fraud.

He was sued in September by a former lawyer who alleged that Giuliani paid only a fraction of the nearly $1.6 million in legal fees he received from investigating Trump’s efforts to keep him in the White House. And the judge overseeing the election workers’ lawsuit has already ordered Giuliani and his business entities to pay thousands of dollars in attorneys’ fees.

Moss had worked for the Fulton County Elections Department since 2012 and supervised absentee ballot operations during the 2020 election. Freeman was a temporary election worker who verified signatures on absentee ballots and prepared them to be counted and processed.

Giuliani and other Trump allies seized on surveillance footage to push a conspiracy theory that election workers had removed fraudulent ballots from suitcases. The claims were quickly dismissed by Georgia election officials, who found no improper counting of ballots.

The women have said that the false claims led to a barrage of violent threats and harassment, at one point forcing Freeman to flee his home for more than two months. In emotional testimony before the US House committee investigating the US Capitol attack, Moss recounted receiving an onslaught of threatening and racist messages.

In her August ruling holding Giuliani liable in the case, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said he “merely pretended” to comply with his legal obligations and failed to provide information requested by the mother and daughter. The judge said in October that Giuliani had blatantly disregarded orders to provide documents related to his personal and business assets. He said jurors deciding the amount of damages would be told they must “infer” that Giuliani was intentionally trying to hide financial documents in hopes of “artificially reducing his net worth.”

Giuliani admitted in July that he made public comments falsely claiming that Freeman and Moss committed fraud to try to change the outcome of the race during the counting of ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. But Giuliani argued that the statements were protected by the First Amendment.

