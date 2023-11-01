Jury to decide Sam Bankman-Fried’s fate from Thursday

The fate of Sam Bankman-Fried will be in the hands of 12 jurors as early as Thursday, marking a dramatic conclusion to the trial that has captivated the crypto world for the past five weeks.

The nine women and three men must consider the main question: Did the 31-year-old founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX knowingly defraud customers, lenders and investors?

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is interrogated as jurors listen in this courtroom sketch. Reuters/Jane Rosenberg

Prosecutors argued that’s exactly what happened. They say Bankman-Fried knowingly stole $14 billion of customer deposits from the exchange in a scheme that she carried out in conjunction with three of her top executives.

Prosecutors claimed the group allowed Bankman-Fried’s sister crypto trading firm Alameda Research “secret” backdoor access to FTX’s customer deposits, then spent the money on investments, loan payments, political donations and real estate.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ross described the government’s allegations during closing arguments, saying, “This is about perception. This is about theft. This is about greed.” “He knew that Almeida was taking money from customers, and that makes him guilty of fraud.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ross, who delivered closing arguments for the prosecution. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid

Bankman-Fried, on the other hand, argued that management mistakes – and not fraud – were to blame for the cryptocurrency exchange’s ruin. FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022.

In a risky gamble, he dramatically took the stand for three days at the end of the trial. He repeatedly distanced himself from certain decisions and actions of the company, arguing that he believed Alameda’s borrowing and use of funds from FTX was “permitted” and that anyone else was “borrowing”. For FTX will appear as liabilities on its balance sheet.

He said he did not know that FTX client funds were being used to pay off Alameda loans and trading loans until October 2022, about a month before the exchange collapsed.

‘This is not a crime’

Bankman-Fried’s defense attorney, Mark Cohen, said in his closing arguments Wednesday that no witnesses testified that Bankman-Fried asked them to break the law. His client, he said, had committed no crime and the prosecution had unfairly portrayed him as a “villain”.

Bad business decisions do not equate to fraud, he said. He said, if jurors believe that Bankman Fried acted in good faith, he may not be convicted on any charges.

Mark Cohen, defense attorney for Sam Bankman-Fried. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid

Cohen said, “We would agree that there was a time when Sam was probably the worst-dressed CEO in the world and he also had the worst hair.” He added, “It disrupted their lives. But it’s not a crime.”

Bankman-Fried faces seven separate criminal charges ranging from wire fraud to money laundering. He faces even more legal threats in the coming year. He faces separate criminal charges in another trial starting in March.

Conviction on all counts could mean a sentence of more than 100 years in federal prison.

Some of the most dramatic moments in her ongoing trial came when Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon confronted Bankman-Fried on Monday and Tuesday, asking her to explain several of her statements to reporters and what she did in 2022 When it became clear that FTX customer funds had been diverted. Used to pay off Alameda loans and business loans.

“Did you fire someone for spending $8 billion of customer deposits?” Sassoon asked.

“No,” Bankman-Fried said.

Several times on the stand, Bankman-Fried responded to prosecutors’ questions with “not sure” or “I don’t remember” or “I don’t remember.” At one point the judge reprimanded him: “Just answer the question,” Judge Lewis Kaplan said.

Ross told jurors during his closing arguments on Wednesday that Bankman-Fried at FTX “came up with a story that was conveniently put together to exonerate herself from the fraud”. “For three days he took his stand and lied.”

He pointed to six points in time as evidence that Bankman-Fried could have exposed Alameda’s “huge” liabilities and secret use of client funds, yet chose to double down on its exposure.

In September 2021, he said, Bankman-Fried instructed Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison to buy back nearly $2 billion in FTX equity from its rival exchange Binance, even though FTX had revenues of $1 billion.

Bankman-Fried also commented on a spreadsheet later the same year, he said, on which Ellison valued Alameda’s net assets at a negative $2.7 billion.

Prosecutors argue that Bankman-Fried also lied on the stand when she testified that she did not know about Alameda’s use of client funds until October.

All three of her top deputies, Ellison, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, testified that they met with Bankman-Fried to discuss Alameda’s $10 billion loss in June 2022, she said.

Read the latest news about Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX fraud trial:

Click here for the latest crypto news, updates, values, prices and more related to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, DeFi and NFTs.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com