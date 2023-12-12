Jury sides with Epic Games in antitrust case against Google

The outcome of Epic Games’ lawsuit against Google has been very different from its court battle with Apple. A federal jury has sided with a video game developer and found Google in violation of US antitrust laws over the way it runs the Play Store. According to the vergeThe jury unanimously agreed that Google held an illegal monopoly on app distribution and in-app billing services for Android devices. Additionally, it found the company’s distribution agreements with other video gaming companies, as well as deals with device manufacturers to pre-install their apps on Android devices, to be anti-competitive.

In its complaint, Epic said that Google had quietly paid game developers millions of dollars to make their titles downloadable from the Play Store, which was originally known as “Project HUG”. It alleged that the company had paid Activision Blizzard $360 million to abandon its plans to create a competing app store, which the game developer later denied. Google, which Epic said came up with an incentive program after the release Fortnite Outside of the Play Store, deals were also reportedly struck with Nintendo, Ubisoft, and Riot Games.

The jury has reached the conclusion that Epic Games has been negatively affected by Google’s actions, but we don’t yet know how its victory will change the latter’s practices. In a statement posted on Twitter, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said the court would begin “work”[ing] “On Remedies” in January. Judge James Donato, who is overseeing the case, will decide whether to order Google to give developers the freedom to start their own app stores and billing systems for Android devices. In the case of Epic’s lawsuit against Apple, the court ruled that the iPhone-maker did not violate US antitrust laws, but it ordered the company to allow App Store developers to charge customers through third-party payment systems. Allow to direct.

Victory over Google! After 4 weeks of detailed court testimony, a California jury found against Google Play’s monopoly on all counts. Court work on the measures will begin in January. Thanks for everyone’s support and trust! Free fortnite! https://t.co/ITm4YBHCus – Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) 12 December 2023

However, Google does not intend to give up without a fight. Wilson White, Google’s vice president of government affairs and public policy, told Engadget that the company plans to challenge the decision. “Android and Google Play offer more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform,” White said. “The testing made clear that we face tough competition with Apple and its App Store, as well as the App Store on Android devices and gaming consoles. We will continue to defend the Android business model and protect our users, partners and the broader “Will remain committed to the Android ecosystem.”

Source: www.engadget.com