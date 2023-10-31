Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

SAN FRANCISCO — A jury on Tuesday found Tesla not liable for the role of its Autopilot technology in a 2019 crash in Riverside County, Calif., a significant moment for the company that is facing lawsuits linked to incidents where its drivers -The support software was destroyed. Reportedly engaged.

The case relates to the death of 37-year-old Micah Lee, who was allegedly using autopilot features in his Tesla Model 3 while driving past his family on a highway at 65 mph in Southern California. According to court documents, the car suddenly veered off the road, struck a palm tree and burst into flames.

Lee died from injuries sustained in the collision, while his fiancee and her son were seriously injured.

Last 11 seconds of fatal Tesla Autopilot crash

If Tesla prevails in these Autopilot-related cases, the company could continue to deploy the technology it developed with few legal consequences or regulatory guardrails. However, multiple rulings against the company could jeopardize Tesla’s reputation and its financial viability.

Lawyers for Lee’s estate argued that the car had a technical malfunction, causing it to veer off the road and into a palm tree. Court documents also allege that the company knew its assisted-driving technology and advanced safety features were defective when it sold the cars, and that the company markets its Autopilot features in a way that forces drivers to use the software. There is a false sense of self-satisfaction while using it.

But the company argued that the driver is ultimately in control of the vehicle, and should keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road when using the feature.

The case is one of at least 10 active lawsuits related to Tesla’s Autopilot, several of which are expected to go to court next year. Together, these cases could set a precedent for whether the software should bear some of the blame when something goes wrong in a vehicle guided by Autopilot – or whether the driver is entirely at fault.

Tesla’s Autopilot has been linked to more than 700 crashes and at least 19 deaths since 2019, according to a Washington Post analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data. A recent investigation by The Post also found that the technology relies heavily on human intervention.

In a 2019 fatal crash investigated by The Post, a man driving on a road the technology was not designed for was pinned beneath a semitruck and killed in the collision. Attorneys for the driver’s family say the technology failed repeatedly, from when the vehicle didn’t brake to when it didn’t issue warnings about a semitruck in the car’s path. Tesla argues that the driver was ultimately responsible for the car’s trajectory.

That case is expected to go to trial in front of a jury in the coming months.

