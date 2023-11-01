The National Association of Realtors and several real estate companies were ordered to pay $1.8 billion in damages after a federal jury in Missouri ruled Tuesday that they conspired to artificially inflate brokerage commissions.

In addition to the Realtors association, defendants in the case include Keller Williams, Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices of America and two of its subsidiaries. The decision came after a two-week hearing in federal court in Kansas City.

The plaintiff claimed that the association and other defendants colluded to increase the commissions that sellers pay to brokers representing home buyers. Class members include sellers of hundreds of thousands of homes in Missouri and parts of Illinois and Kansas between 2015 and 2012.

Michael Ketchmark, the plaintiffs’ lead attorney, told CBS MoneyWatch that he expects the jury award to be tripled under U.S. antitrust law, to more than $5 billion.

“Today was a day of accountability – for the longest time NAR has used its market power to put a stranglehold on home ownership,” Ketchmark told CBS MoneyWatch.

“The cost of selling a home in the United States is two to three times higher than in other industrialized countries,” the lawyer said, citing practices outlined at trial that required sellers to pay brokerage commissions of up to 6%. forces. ,

Two other brokerages, Re/Max and Anywhere Real Estate, settled with plaintiffs at the beginning of the year, paying a combined $138.5 million and agreeing to no longer require agents to affiliate with the NRA.

HomeServices expressed disappointment at the decision and vowed to appeal.

“Today’s decision means buyers will face even greater hurdles in an already challenging real estate market, and sellers will have a harder time realizing the value of their homes. This brings home buyers one of the most complex and potentially may even force them to forgo professional help during the resulting financial transactions they will make over their lifetime,” a spokesperson said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. “Cooperative Compensation helps ensure that millions of people achieve the American dream of home ownership with the help of real estate professionals.”

Keller Williams said she would consider her options, including an appeal. “This is not the end,” a spokesperson said in an email.

one in Post On social media, NAR vowed to appeal the liability finding. NAR President Tracy Casper said in a statement, “We remain optimistic that we will ultimately prevail. In the interim, we will ask the court to reduce the damages awarded by the jury.”

Shares of real estate companies not identified in the lawsuit fell after the verdict in a case challenging widespread industry practices, with Zillow falling 7% and Redfin about 6% lower.

