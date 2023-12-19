A jury in Washington state decided Monday that Monsanto should pay $857 million to former students and parent volunteers who said they were exposed to dangerous chemicals made by the company at a school and later fell ill. Had been, according to court records.

A Superior Court jury in Seattle said Monsanto should pay $73 million in compensatory damages and punitive damages to five students who attended the Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe, Washington, northeast of Seattle, and two parents who volunteered there. $784 million will have to be paid as damages.

According to plaintiffs’ attorney Henry Jones, former students and parents said they became sick from chemicals called polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, that leaked from light fixtures at the school. The chemicals in the fixtures were made by Monsanto, which Bayer bought in 2018.

The verdict, which will be reviewed by a judge, would add billions of dollars to similar amounts awarded by juries that have troubled Bayer in the years since the Monsanto acquisition.

“No one listening to this evidence would switch places with any of these people in exchange for all the money awarded to them by the jury,” Mr. Jones said in an email on Monday after the verdict.

Monsanto said in a statement Monday that it planned to appeal the verdict to overturn it and challenge the “constitutionally excessive damages awarded.”

“The objective evidence in this case, including blood, air and other tests, demonstrates that plaintiffs were not exposed to unsafe levels of PCBs and that PCBs could not have caused their alleged injuries,” the company said.

According to court documents, the plaintiffs include former students and parent volunteers who had been at the Sky Valley Education Center since 2005. According to court documents, he claims he suffered neurological, neurophysiological, endocrine and autoimmune problems after being exposed to the chemicals at school.

The Monroe School District in Washington state, which includes the Sky Valley Education Center, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PCBs were regularly found in commercial products and industrial equipment, such as lighting, until they were banned in the United States in 1979 amid concerns that they could harm people and the environment. Cause harm.

Products that contain PCBs are no longer produced commercially in the United States, but according to the EPA, the chemicals may still be present in products made before they were banned.

Conclusive evidence has shown that PCBs can cause cancer in animals, as well as harm their immune, reproductive, nervous and endocrine systems, according to the EPA. According to the agency, the chemicals are classified as “probably carcinogenic” to humans.

Since Bayer bought Monsanto, the company has been plagued by costly legal battles over concerns about chemicals such as the herbicide Roundup produced by Monsanto.

Bayer agreed to pay $10 billion in 2020 to settle claims that Roundup caused cancer, one of the largest such settlements. The company said it has set aside an additional $6 billion for ongoing lawsuits and other lawsuits that may be filed later.

Source: www.nytimes.com