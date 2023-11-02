Jury deals blow up realtors, industry practices drive up agents’ commissions

A series of court challenges seeks to overturn long-standing real estate industry practices that determine what commission agents get on home sales — and who foots the bill.

A federal jury in one of those cases on Tuesday ordered the National Association of Realtors, as well as some of the nation’s largest real estate brokerages, to pay nearly $1.8 billion in damages after finding that they underpaid real estate agents. The commission paid was artificially increased.

The verdict in the 2019 case in Missouri said the defendants “conspired to force home sellers to pay the broker representing the buyer of their homes, in violation of federal antitrust laws.”

If treble damages – which allow plaintiffs to potentially receive up to three times actual or compensatory damages – are awarded, the defendants could have to pay more than $5 billion.

“This case is no closer to being final as we will appeal the jury’s decision,” NAR spokesperson Mantille Williams said in a statement. “In the interim, we will ask the court to reduce the damages awarded by the jury.”

Williams said the case is likely to take several years to resolve.

But already NAR and several real estate brokerages are facing another lawsuit over agent commission rules. After winning a verdict in the 2019 case, attorneys filed a new class-action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri by three separate home sellers. It names the trade association and seven brokerage firms, including Redfin Corp., Weichert Realtors and Compass Inc.

The focus of the lawsuits is a NAR rule that requires home sellers to offer to pay a commission to the agent representing the home buyer when advertising their property on the local multiple listing service, where most U.S. homes are listed for sale. . This is in addition to covering the commission for their listing agent or broker.

According to the complaint, NAR rules also prohibit buyer’s agents from making offers to purchase a home based on a reduction in their commission.

“Defendants’ conspiracy forces home sellers to pay costs in a competitive market that would have been paid by buyers had it not been for Defendants’ anti-competitive restraints,” the plaintiffs argued in the lawsuit filed Tuesday. “

Plaintiffs also claim that the NAR requirement effectively keeps home buyer’s agent commissions artificially high.

If NAR’s “Mandatory Offer of Compensation Rule” did not apply, home buyers would foot the bill for their agent’s commissions, opening the door to competition among agents vying to represent home buyers – and driving down commissions. Goes, argues the plaintiff.

NAR argues that the practice of listing brokers who offer compensation to buyer brokers is best for consumers.

“This gives a larger number of buyers the opportunity to afford a home and professional representation, while also giving sellers access to a larger number of buyers,” Williams said.

The NAR spokesperson also said that trade association policies always require that agent compensation be offered without specifying an amount, saying it could be as little as $1 or even a penny.

In July, the independent Bright MLS, which covers some states in the eastern part of the country, changed the rules to make it OK not to include an agent compensation offer for a home listed in that region’s MLS. This still falls within the NAR guidelines.

“Plus, regardless of the offer, those offers are always negotiable,” Williams said.

As home prices have risen in recent years, pushing the national average sales price to $394,300 as of September, agents’ commissions have also increased.

“Today, what effectively happens is that the buyer agent’s commission is added to the sales price of the home, increasing the selling price,” said Stephen Brobeck, senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America. “If sellers no longer have to pay buyer agents, there will be no inflation and buyers can negotiate to reduce commissions and have to pay less money.”

Typically, the home seller pays his or her listing agent, who splits the commission with the buyer’s agent according to NAR rules. Traditionally, this splits the 5% to 6% commission approximately equally between the buyer’s and seller’s agents.

The 2019 lawsuit also originally involved Anywhere Real Estate Inc. and Re/Max, but the two companies reached a settlement agreement that included Anywhere paying $83.5 million, Re/Max paying $55 million, and The pair agreed to consummate their relationship. N.A.R.

“This is going to upset the apple cart a little bit,” said Turner Pettway, president of Neighborhood Housing Services of Kansas City Inc., a nonprofit Kansas City, Missouri, community development organization that offers classes to first-time home buyers.

He said he hasn’t heard many concerns raised about agents’ commissions, noting that home sellers who want to avoid them simply take the for-sale-by-owner route.

Home buyers and sellers are unlikely to see any immediate changes to the way agent commissions for homes listed on the MLS are typically handled, as NAR has vowed to appeal Tuesday’s decision.

However, now that the jury has been out, the industry will be keeping an eye on what the court does next.

“What matters is how much the court orders the industry to restructure their compensation and offers,” Brobeck said. “The real solution for buyers is to be able to finance the buyer-agent commission as part of their mortgage… but there are regulatory hurdles to that right now – regulatory hurdles that are strongly supported by the industry.”

In a blog post Tuesday, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said it could take days or weeks for a judge to decide what structural changes to the jury’s verdict, and possibly years of appeals in court.

“For now, only the initial size of the loss will ensure significant change,” he wrote.

Last month, Redfin announced it would mandate that its brokers and agents withdraw from NAR membership, citing in part the trade association’s requirement of a buyer’s agent fee on all listings.

The Agent Commission lawsuits are not the first time that the residential real estate industry has faced scrutiny about the impact of its rules on competition.

The Justice Department filed a complaint in 2020 against NAR, alleging that it illegally established and enforced rules and policies that restrain competition in residential real estate services. The government withdrew the proposed settlement agreement in 2021, saying the move would allow it to conduct a broader investigation into NAR’s rules and conduct.

— The Associated Press

Source: www.oregonlive.com