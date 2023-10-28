PHOENIX (AP) — Jurors in the criminal trial of the founder of classified site Backpage.com heard contrasting views in closing arguments on whether the founder knew there were prostitution ads on the site.

Prosecutor Kevin Rapp told jurors Thursday and Friday that Michael Lacey, who is accused of knowingly participating in a scheme to sell sex ads with four former Backpage employees, knew about the content of the ads that included prostitution. There was text and pictures giving clues. Most of the site’s revenue came from adult advertisements, Rapp said.

“It’s not (the ads) are coming from apartments, automotive or jobs,” Rapp said.

Lacey’s attorney, Paul Cambria, said that his client was focused on running an alternative newspaper chain and was not involved in the day-to-day operations of Backpage and that there was no evidence that Lacey had published the 50 advertisements before his trial. Had seen. Cambria said, based on the site’s cooperation with law enforcement, Lacey had good faith that Backpage was being operated legitimately.

“If the police are asking you to work with them why would you think you’re breaking the law?” Cambria asked jurors Friday.

This is the second trial for Lacey and four former Backpage employees, whose first trial ended in a mistrial in September 2021 when a judge concluded that prosecutors had too many references to child sex trafficking in a case where no one was Didn’t face any kind of charges.

Overall, Lacey and the group of former employees have pleaded not guilty to charges of promoting prostitution. Of the five, Lacey and two others have pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges.

Lacey had founded the Phoenix New Times weekly newspaper with James Larkin, who was charged in the case and died by suicide in July. Lacey and Larkin held ownership interests in other weeklies such as The Village Voice and eventually sold their newspapers in 2013. But they took over Backpage, which authorities say generated $500 million in prostitution-related revenue from its founding in 2004 until 2018, when it was shut down by the government.

The site’s marketing director pleaded guilty to conspiring to facilitate prostitution and admitted that he took part in a scheme to give free advertising to prostitutes in order to win over their business. Additionally, company CEO Carl Ferrer pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in a separate federal conspiracy case in Arizona and in California after the government shut down the site.

Prosecutors say Backpage’s operators ignored warnings to stop advertising prostitution, some of which included children. They are accused of providing free advertising to sex workers and arranging with others working in the sex trade to post advertisements with the company.

Officials say Backpage employees would identify prostitutes through Google searches, then call them and place free advertisements. The site is also accused of entering into a commercial arrangement in which it would advertise on another site allowing customers to post reviews of their experiences with sex workers.

The operators of Backpage stated that they never allowed advertisements for sex, and employed staff and automated tools to attempt to remove such advertisements. His legal team says the content on the site was protected by the First Amendment. Prosecutors said moderation efforts by the site were intended to conceal the true nature of the advertisements.

Rapp told jurors that Backpage was clearly aware of the problems with its ads, adding that news organizations and groups advocating against sex trafficking had criticized Backpage.

Rapp pointed to Ferrer’s testimony when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told Backpage that there were sex ads on its site. Lacey became upset and said the group’s mission focused on exploited children, not adult prostitution, Rapp told jurors.

Cambria questioned the credibility of the testimony of Ferrer and the other Backpage employee who pleaded guilty, and said he wanted the government to recommend a more lenient sentence for their cooperation.

Lacey’s attorney also said that Backpage cooperated with authorities by responding to subpoenas for records and that charges were brought against pimps and prostitutes because of the assistance provided by the site.

Cambria showed jurors a May 2011 certificate of commendation that was issued to Ferrer and signed by then-FBI Director Robert Mueller for Backpage’s assistance in an investigation.

A Government Accountability Office report released in June 2021 stated that the FBI’s ability to identify victims and sex traffickers was significantly diminished after Backpage was seized by the government, because law enforcement was familiar with the site and Backpage. Was generally responsive to requests for information.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, when lawyers for the other defendants will make their closing arguments.

