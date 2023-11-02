Jurors begin deliberations in Sam Bankman-Fried criminal trial

Jury deliberations have begun in the criminal fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried.

12 jurors will decide whether the FTX founder is guilty of seven criminal counts, including wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, related to the implosion of his crypto empire.

Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty on all counts, faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted.

Convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at the US Courthouse in New York City on July 26, 2023.

Amr Alfiqi | reuters

Twelve jurors in a Manhattan trial court have begun deliberating the fate of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after a month of testimony from about 20 witnesses.

The case was handed over to the jury at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan read 60 pages of instructions aloud. The verdict could come as soon as Thursday afternoon, and Judge Kaplan had previously ordered the jury to stay until 8:15 p.m., offering free pizza and Uber rides to the house.

Bankman-Fried, who started digital asset exchange FTX in 2019 and sister hedge fund Alameda Research two years ago, is charged with seven counts including wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering related to the implosion of his crypto empire late last year. has been applied. ,

If found guilty, he faces more than 100 years in prison. The 31-year-old graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and son of two Stanford legal scholars has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

For Bankman-Fried to be found guilty, the jury would have to unanimously decide beyond a reasonable doubt that the entrepreneur, once known as a crypto genius, intended to defraud investors and customers.

The trial, which was initially expected to last through the Thanksgiving holiday, has progressed rapidly. The government reduced its witness list, and ultimately brought no rebuttal case after the defense rested. The defense called only three witnesses, with most of the argument relying on the defendant’s sworn testimony.

Both sides have moved faster than expected on direct and cross-examination.

Judge Kaplan encouraged the quick deadline by holding jurors until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to complete closing arguments. It’s not clear how long the jury will deliberate, but the judge – while stressing he was not rushing to make a decision – said he was prepared to wait until 8:15 p.m. Thursday and Told jurors that the government would pay for the dinner and possibly cover the cost of their trip home.

Jurors listen to testimony during the fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried over the collapse of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, in the federal courthouse in New York City, U.S., in this courtroom sketch on October 6, 2023.

Jane Rosenberg | reuters

Bankman-Fried’s defense attorney Mark Cohen delivered his closing arguments for his client on Wednesday, arguing that the defendant should be found not guilty on all counts because the FTX founder admitted everything he said in good faith and Had acted without criminal intent. The work will be done.

“Every movie needs a villain,” Cohen said of the prosecution’s case against Bankman-Fried, adding that the government had unfairly characterized him as a “monster”, “bad guy” and “criminal mastermind”. As depicted.

Cohen claimed that the case against his client was built on the false premise that FTX was a fraudulent enterprise that was deliberately set up to steal customer funds from its “early days”.

Cohen said, while the lack of a risk management system or a chief risk officer at FTX reflects poor system controls, poor business decisions are not a crime.

Cohen told the jury that if any member of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle truly thought something nefarious was going on, they had options including resigning, leaving the Bahamas or “blowing the whistle.” “None of them did that,” he said.

Renato Mariotti, a former prosecutor in the U.S. Justice Department’s Securities and Commodities Fraud Section, told CNBC earlier this week that the defense’s key witness was Bankman-Fried herself, and that much of her testimony was a distraction. As an example, he cited Bankman-Fried’s pleading guilty to failing to properly defend his ex-girlfriend and former Alameda principal Caroline Ellison.

His testimony “tended to minimize his role, such as his repeated reminders that other people were involved, that there was a lot more to his plan, that he was young, or that he was not a programmer,” Mariotti said. , who is now a trial partner with Brian Cave Leighton Paisner in Chicago.

Caroline Ellison, former chief executive officer of Alameda Research LLC, leaves Manhattan Federal Court after testifying during the trial of FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in New York City on October 10, 2023.

Michael M. Santiago | getty images

During the government’s closing arguments, prosecutors reminded jurors of the plethora of evidence provided by key witnesses.

“The defendant schemed and lied to get money, which he then spent,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ross told the court.

Ross said there is “no serious dispute” that $10 billion of customer money held at FTX’s crypto exchange went missing, some of which paid for real estate, investments, loan payments and political donations.

“A pyramid of deception was created by the defendants,” Ruiz said. “He eventually collapsed.”

Alameda’s use of client funds to cover losses on its books following the collapse of crypto prices last year was key to FTX’s failure. Ross said Bankman-Fried was the person who gave Alameda special privileges, allowing the hedge fund to siphon clients’ money. Ruiz said he knew it was wrong, so he kept it a secret.

Ruiz presented testimony from three eyewitnesses who said they spoke to Bankman-Fried about the main issue – a huge hole in the balance sheet.

“Bankman-Fried had the arrogance to think he could get away with it,” Ross said.

Bankman-Fried knew Alameda had a negative net asset value of $2.7 billion, but wanted to make another $3 billion in venture investments, Ross said. The only way to do this, he said, is with FTX client funds.

Additionally, Ruiz told the jury, the client’s money went to $100 million in real estate expenses, including a $30 million penthouse in the Bahamas and $16 million for his parents’ home.

Ruiz called Bankman-Fried a “celebrity chaser”, referencing the Super Bowl photo with Katy Perry and others.

Finally, the prosecution reminded the court that Bankman-Fried had directed the losses to be transferred to Alameda and that FTX’s insurance fund had made up the numbers. Add it all up, Ross said, and it refutes the defense’s main argument that Bankman-Fried acted in good faith and believed everything would turn out OK.

“This was a fraud on a large scale,” he said.

Watch: Sam Bankman-Fried ready to testify

Source: www.cnbc.com