Jupiter's token distribution excites Solana's DeFi community – Cryptosaurus

Solana-based DeFi aggregator Jupiter has launched its eagerly awaited airdrop, allocating 40% of the total ZUP supply, equivalent to 4 billion ZUP tokens, to its users. Users can visit Jupiter’s website, where a portal has been set up that allows them to connect their wallet and find out the amount of JUP tokens they have earned. Although the exact start date of the claims process is not yet known, the anticipation among users is palpable.

To appreciate its user base, Jupiter has announced that 200 JUP tokens will be given to every user of the platform, regardless of their trading background. Additionally, users who qualify as “OG” by holding a minimum of $10 in their accounts or executing at least 10 transactions before March 2022 will receive an additional 500 ZUP. The bulk of the JUP allocation for each user depends on a variety of factors, including their trading volume on Jupiter and how often they have used the platform.

This is Solana Summer (Winter) pic.twitter.com/stLrJoZ7gy – BurgerFlipper (@trmachine888) 1 December 2023

This airdrop has created a lot of excitement among Jupyter users and Solana enthusiasts. Many users took to Twitter to share their joy, with some reporting receiving over 100,000 JUP tokens. However, the actual value of these tokens remains uncertain until they become available for trading.

Voices of disagreement on token distribution

However, some users have expressed their dissatisfaction on various platforms, including Discord, regarding the allocation they received. Their concerns mainly stem from the age of their wallet and their historical use of the protocol.

This distribution strategy was launched by the project in November. The first phase focuses on issuing one billion Jupiter tokens to users who have achieved a minimum swap volume of $1,000 on the protocol by the November 2 snapshot date.

Meow, the pseudonymous founder of Jupiter, explained that 2% of the tokens will be allocated to all wallets in the first phase of the airdrop. The additional 7% is set to be distributed based on a tiered score system, which considers adjusted volumes. Additionally, 1% of the tokens are reserved for active community members on Discord and Twitter, as well as developers. Meow emphasizes that this approach is intended to significantly reward the most active users and contributors, as well as encourage broader engagement within the community.

The founder highlighted Jupiter’s impressive performance, noting that as of October, the platform had facilitated $35 billion of cumulative trading volume. Interestingly, 80% of this volume was generated by only 0.2% of all wallets, underscoring the heavy involvement of a small segment of users in the platform’s activities. This data forms the basis of the project’s strategy to reward its most dedicated users through airdrops.

Solana’s great recovery and performance

The excitement surrounding this airdrop also reflects broader optimism about Solana, which has experienced a significant correction since October. Nearly one million SOL wallet holders are reportedly eligible to claim this airdrop, which shows the growing prominence of Solana. Jupyter, a leading DeFi project on Solana, acts as a swap aggregator, guiding users to optimal trading rates. According to data from CoinGecko, it has facilitated transactions worth approximately $106 million in the last 24 hours.

Such airdrops are not uncommon in the crypto sphere, as they are a common strategy used by various projects to reward early backers and users. These airdrops also aim to promote decentralized governance by distributing tokens that enable token-based voting.

About Solana

Due to its combination of high throughput, low transaction costs, and fast processing times, the Solana blockchain represents a significant advancement in crypto networks. At the heart of Solana’s technical capabilities is its innovative consensus mechanism known as Proof of History (PoH), combined with the more traditional Proof of Stake (PoS) system. This hybrid approach enables the network to process transactions at unprecedented speed, reportedly handling over 50,000 transactions per second (TPS), which is significantly higher than most of its competitors.

This exceptional performance is further bolstered by Solana’s ability to maintain low transaction fees, making it an attractive platform for both developers and users. The scalability and efficiency of the network, driven by these technological innovations, position Solana as a powerful contender in the blockchain field, especially for applications requiring high-speed and cost-effective transaction processing, such as decentralized finance (DeFi). and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

SOL, the native token of the Solana network, plays a vital role in maintaining and operating the ecosystem. It is used for transaction fees and staking, which is part of the network’s PoS consensus mechanism. The staking aspect of SOL not only secures the network but also provides an incentive mechanism for token holders, as they can earn rewards by participating in the network validation process.

There are several factors to be optimistic about the potential for SOL to rise in value. First, the increasing acceptance of the Solana network for various applications, especially in the growing DeFi and NFT sectors, could increase the demand for SOL. Additionally, the token’s utility in network governance, where holders can vote on future upgrades and decisions, adds to its intrinsic value.

As the network grows and attracts more projects and users, demand for SOL is likely to increase, potentially increasing its market value. This potential is further enhanced by the network’s ongoing efforts to enhance its performance and expand its ecosystem, establishing SOL as a token with considerable growth potential in the crypto sector.

