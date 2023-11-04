(Bloomberg) — The global pile of junk-rated corporate debt is on track to shrink for the second year in a row, reducing appetite for riskier securities in a world where 10-year Treasuries pay about 4.5%.

As central banks have raised interest rates and refinancing has become more expensive, at least some companies are looking to cut their debt loads. The high-yield market is down nearly 8% this year to $1.94 trillion after hitting a record $281 billion in face value in 2022, according to Bloomberg Index data. If the trend continues, it will be the second time in a row that the junk universe has shrunk in consecutive years.

“The high-yield market is getting smaller because it has become too expensive for issuers to access it,” said Barnaby Martin, credit strategist at Bank of America Corp. “Today’s market feels very different than it did 10 years ago.”

After years of low rates and easy money, junk-rated companies are finding they can borrow only sporadically, and often with the market for selling bonds virtually closed. A series of bank collapses in March reduced credit availability, and as recently as last month rising yields caused some companies to either postpone or cancel planned bond sales, contributing to the shrinking market.

Going forward, many companies will not have that option. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have calculated that the volume of outstanding U.S. junk bonds maturing in 18 to 36 months is at levels last seen in 2007, meaning borrowers may soon have to refinance that debt. Will have to be forced.

Some of those companies have at least three strikes against them: high debt loads, lack of access to capital markets and weak earnings. Jim Silinski, global head of fixed income at Janus Henderson Investors, wrote a week ago that these factors combined indicate a turnaround in the credit cycle.

“Although the impact will be small, the surprise increase in interest rates is expected to have a domino effect on the current credit cycle,” Sielinski wrote. “Refinancing the debt load at higher rates could lead to lower interest coverage ratios and ultimately lead to more defaults in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, global junk bond yields have surged in recent months, and even after falling in early November, are still well above August levels, the lowest since the beginning of June, Bloomberg index data show. Near the highest level. Bank finance is also difficult to secure and the leveraged loan market is limiting alternative options.

Other factors contributing to the shrinking of the high-yield market include companies buying back their own debt at a discount and the withdrawal of rising stars, largely companies that have pulled themselves out of the pandemic recession and into investment grade. Has come back. Ford Motor Co.’s upgrade to blue-chip status pulled $46.8 billion of debt out of the junk bond index last month – causing the size of the Bloomberg Global High-Yield Index to shrink the most since 2005.

The only other time when the debt pool of risky companies worldwide suffered a consistent annual decline was from 2015 to 2016, when the Fed began a rate-hike cycle following years of easy money following the 2008 global financial crisis. did.

The market rose again the following year as the economy strengthened and defaults declined. Borrowers may not be so lucky this time.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is looking for a potential partner to grow its personal credit business and expand its footprint into one of the hottest areas of leveraged finance.

Risks are rising in the $1.6 trillion private debt market and regulators are not doing enough, according to two Pimco executives.

The consortium led by Blackstone Inc. and Permira is targeting private debt financing for the potential purchase of Adevinta due to the weak state of the European leveraged debt market.

Private lending funds are working on an early-stage plan to provide up to €1 billion ($1.1 billion) to finance the potential purchase of German insurance broker Goslar, Gobert & Wolters.

Private credit funds raised $38.8 billion globally in the third quarter, down 43% from the previous three months, according to Preqin data.

Ford Motor Co.’s upgrade of its credit rating to investment grade pulled $46.8 billion of debt out of the junk bond index last month – helping the global benchmark for the asset class shrink by the most since 2005.

Raising Cane’s Restaurants LLC sold $500 million of junk bonds after receiving strong demand from investors, allowing it to cut the yield it had to pay on the debt.

WeWork Inc. Preparing to file for bankruptcy next week.

According to KKR & Co., corporate debt has created the bulk of activity in the fast-growing private debt market, but now investors are starting to put money into other areas – particularly asset-based debt.

China Evergrande Group, which is on the verge of collapse, won the last chance to fix its restructuring plan. A Hong Kong court postponed the closing hearing, giving the developer more time to draft a new plan after previous hurdles. Chinese junk dollar bond traders were keeping an eye on China Vanke Co., the country’s second-biggest builder by contracted sales, as its notes climbed after their biggest selloff in a year.



Vincent Lu, an alumnus of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Blackstone Inc., has joined asset-management firm Lord, Abbott & Co.

Centreview Partners has appointed Morgan Stanley managing director Brendan McBride to its debt advisory arm.

Bank of Nova Scotia fixed income trader Chris Thomas is retiring after 42 years at the Canadian lender.

Anne-Marie Peterson has joined Intermediate Capital Group as Managing Director in Private Credit.

BNP Paribas has appointed Tomas Lundqvist as head of its capital markets, transaction banking and corporate coverage team in the Nordics.

