Junior doctors’ strike will affect patient care, NHS boss warns

The head of the NHS in England has warned that a strike by junior doctors will have an “inevitable” impact on patient care.

Amanda Pritchard said the walkout announced this week was at the top of the health service’s “concern list”.

It comes as NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, has estimated that the strike has cost the health service in England £2 billion in “lost income”.

Speaking at an NHS England board meeting, Ms Pritchard described the strike announcement as “disappointing” and said the service hit record waiting lists during a brief reprieve from strikes while talks were underway between unions and the government Was.

Cutting waiting lists is one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s top priorities.

Hospital doctors have been on strike for about 800 hours so far this year, he said, which is “about a 10th of the entire year.”

Ms Pritchard said the strikes come at a “very challenging time” of the year for the health service.

Winter is usually the busiest period for the health service as it grapples with the seasonal virus surge.

The chief executive of NHS England described last winter as the “worst” of his health service career.

But he said the “immediate focus” is to prioritize patient safety during the walkout.

“The industrial action announced this week by the BMA is at the top of everyone’s mind and concern list.

“Same as a board here, but right across the NHS,” he said.

📢 Strike dates announced📢 Junior doctors in England will go ahead #paymentresumption Industrial activities. The first strike action will be from 7 am on December 20 to 7 am on December 23. The second will be from 7 am on January 3 to 7 am on January 9. pic.twitter.com/IGjXRX0nV4 – Junior Docs (@BMA_JuniorDocs) 5 December 2023

“There has been no strike since the last board meeting, as ministers and trade unions are discussing how to reach a wage agreement.

“It is worth noting that since the previous strikes, we have seen improvements every week in reducing long waits for patients.

“It is very positive that the Government announced that they and the unions representing consultant doctors in England have reached a position whereby the unions are able to make an offer to members after constructive negotiations.

“However, junior doctors have announced a new round of action this week.

“This news is obviously incredibly disappointing for everyone involved.

”Especially as this is already a very challenging time for the NHS, we are already facing increased winter pressures with flu, Covid and norovirus – especially for norovirus, we have more cases than last year. Are in worse condition.

“This is on top of the huge demand across the board.

“Over the past period of industrial action we have seen not only a significant impact on patients waiting for elective care, but also an increased risk to patients who require critical care at the time.

”We must not forget that behind every postponed appointment or procedure a patient experiences additional distress, anxiety and pain.

“This will increase even more at this incredibly busy time of year.

As we have discussed earlier, wages are a government matter and the dispute is between ministers and trade unions.

“And the role of NHS England continues to focus on doing everything we can to keep patients as safe as possible and minimize disruption where we can.

“And so, we will work with the wider NHS and engage with unions to do that.”

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England (Jordan Pettit/PA)

Ms Pritchard said: “If these strikes go ahead, overall, we will have seen a full year of strike action.

“And if the December strike goes ahead on course, 2023 will end with almost 800 hours of industrial action (792) taken in total by hospital doctors – and if you think about it broadly – ​​that’s It is 9%, i.e. approximately one-tenth of the entire year.

”NHS England’s position remains that we respect the right of staff to take industrial action and the decisions of those who choose not to do so.

“We value our staff and understand that good pay and conditions are important not only for individuals and their families, but also for wider issues such as retention and recruitment, which also impact on patient care.

“But while many people are preparing for Christmas celebrations, here in the NHS, we have a huge job to do preparing for the strikes.”

He said: “Our immediate focus is to assist the NHS to plan how to respond to the action and to discuss with the BMA how to reduce the risk of harm to patients.

“In the coming weeks, we will make it clear to our patients and the public that they should continue to come forward when they need urgent care.

“We will make sure we take time to thank the staff who will be covering for their colleagues, so they can provide the best patient care.

“We absolutely cannot have a winter like last year, it is the worst year in my own career, and obviously the strikes will make it even more difficult.

“So, I don’t think anyone here in NHS England would disagree that we want to see a quick resolution of the dispute to prevent any further impact on patient care, which is, obviously, a consequence of strike action. An inevitable result.

“We would therefore urge all parties to return to the table to continue negotiations.”

The British Medical Association (BMA) has announced strikes in England later this month and into January after talks with the government to resolve a pay dispute broke down.

The three-day strike in December, spanning just two weeks, comes just days before Christmas, while the six-day January strike will be the longest in NHS history.

Health commentators expressed disappointment at the news, with many raising concerns about patient safety.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins (Victoria Jones/PA)

The BMA said on Tuesday that junior doctors have been offered a 3% rise on top of the average 8.8% rise given over the summer.

But the union said the cash would be divided unequally across different doctor grades and “will still result in many doctors’ pay being cut”.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said the government would “immediately consider coming back to the negotiating table” if the junior doctors’ strike was called off.

He warned that the walkout would put additional pressure on the NHS during the busy winter period and “threaten patient safety”.

The BMA’s consultant doctors have struck a deal with the government, which will see consultants earn more money from January 2024, although it will not be paid until April 2024.

England’s top hospital doctors are now voting on the deal, which will give them a pay rise of between 6% and 19.6%.

Talks are ongoing with specialists, paramedics and specialist doctors (SAS) in England.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “A year of strikes has had a huge financial impact on the NHS, with almost £2 billion lost in income from delayed operations, scans and procedures and providing cover for striking staff. There has been a direct cost of doing so.

“At a time when the NHS budget is under severe pressure, this is a cost the health service cannot afford.

“In addition, rising drug and energy costs have left the NHS with an additional £1.7 billion bill due to inflation.

“Patients are also paying the price. Over a million appointments have been delayed due to almost a year of industrial action.

“With the threat of more walkouts, it is important that the government and unions renegotiate and do everything possible to resolve these strikes.”

Dr Rob Lawrenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairs of the BMA Junior Doctors Committee, said: “Our dispute began 14 months ago and before this last round of talks, the Government had not formally negotiated with us for almost six months. Didn’t do it. During these delays we were forced to strike and patient care was unnecessarily disrupted.

“We are, as always, ready to work towards ending this dispute, but when we reached our mutually agreed deadline, and the salary offer on the table would have seen a large group of doctors There will be a pay cut this year too, as it was clear that we have not made enough progress.

“Overall we have welcomed the constructive approach of these recent talks and we would like them to continue to try to avert this industrial action, but the government’s refusal to talk when a strike is scheduled is a pre-condition that is preventing this from happening Is.

“The government can still avoid the need for these strikes: we will be ready and willing to talk whenever they want to. If a credible proposal can be presented a day before or even during an action, these strikes can be called off.

“Every winter we raise concerns about the NHS and every winter the government fails to make the necessary investments in staff to prevent crisis – now is the time to break this trend.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com