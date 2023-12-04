CLEVELAND – News 5 is embarking on an effort to help local entrepreneurs and small business owners succeed.

We don’t just report the initial story – we follow it to its conclusion. Read and see our previous reporting on this story below, and see more stories we’ve read here.

JumpStart’s Small Business Impact Program Showcase is taking place Monday night at Cleveland Browns Stadium. It’s like a Shark Tank style event for them to win big money and more.

Jeffrey T. Jones Jr. is the owner of It’s a Wrap. Whatever it is, they’ll make a custom wrap for it.

“It’s a rap is a business-to-business rap trade industry that allows businesses to talk without saying a word,” Jones said.

News 5 first met Jones in May, when he wrapped a $10,000 check. They won the 18th group of the JumpStart Impact Showcase at Browns Stadium.

“I am extremely grateful to the team at JumpStart and Impact Showcase,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’m alone anymore.”

He said the program and the victories were life-changing.

“I grew very quickly,” he described. “JumpStart showed me how to be a redistributor of wealth. Especially within this Cleveland community. I wanted to make sure I had an amazing impact on Cleveland.”

The $10,000 helped him move into a new office space, support subcontractors, bring on sales and graphics teams, and buy a giant printer he calls “the Beast.”

“The Beast allows us to print and produce on our own graphics. The Beast allowed me to save an average of $450 per job.”

Beth Keenan is hoping to follow in Jones’ footsteps.

He and his mother have created artwork together for 25 years, and opened Funktiniland in September of 2022. They are in Hangar 3 at the City Goods Creative Hangar in Ohio City.

“We carry over 35 Ohio manufacturers; 75% are from Northeast Ohio and then 25% are from across the state,” said Keenan, Funkatiniland owner.

Cannon is one of seven Cleveland-based entrepreneurs in the 19th group, who will be pitching Monday night for a chance to take home up to $10,000.

She says she feels ready.

“I’m nervous, but I’m not too nervous,” she smiled.

No one goes empty handed. In addition to the coaching and guidance they all receive, each entrepreneur receives a minimum of $2,500 to help grow their business.

Lorne Novick is with JumpStart, a nonprofit started in 2016 that provides capital, services, and connections to help local entrepreneurs grow.

“Through tonight’s partnership with the Cleveland Browns we are able to do that,” Novick said of the money being used at local small businesses.

All seven entrepreneurs have participated in JumpStart’s 12-week small business accelerator to help them grow. The pitch competition is concluding.

“Not only do they learn from each other and learn from us, but we assign two outside mentors to be their mentors throughout the program,” Novick said.

And they continue to check in and support the entrepreneurs they’ve worked with. He said the program is his highest-profile small business program.

“We get anywhere from 75-100 applicants, before we narrow it down to seven or eight businesses that participate.”

So, by virtue of being on the stage, they are winners.

Jones is now paying it forward. He is preparing to teach others how to do custom wraps so that they can start their own businesses and achieve success.

He encouraged other entrepreneurs and small business owners to reach out to JumpStart.

“You get out what you put into it, but the whole point is to make sure you reach back and bring some other people with you,” Jones said.

The contestants are performing in front of a live audience at Browns Stadium on Monday night and a panel of judges that includes two Browns players – safety Rodney McLeod Jr. and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

JumpStart is now recruiting for its 20th cohort of the Small Business Impact program, which they say will double the grand prize to $20,000.

Learn more about JumpStart here.

Additionally, JumpStart’s Stark County group is now live and taking applications.

we follow this

Do you want us to continue pursuing a story? let us know.

Source: www.news5cleveland.com