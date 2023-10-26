Tarun Chitra is a big name in decentralized finance. In 2018, he founded crypto risk management platform Gauntlet, which grew to a valuation of $1 billion over the past year, and then in 2022 he co-founded Robot Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on fintech and Supports crypto companies. Now, Chitra is back again with his latest project: Aera, a decentralized protocol to help decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, manage their finances.

On Thursday, Chitra, who once worked at a Wall Street trading firm, announced that Aera Foundation had raised $8 million from two investment giants: Bain Capital and crypto offshoots of Jump Trading. Chitra noted that Bain Capital Crypto led the round, which was exclusively Aera’s pre-sale of the cryptocurrency. Luck, He declined to provide any details about the assessment.

“The Aera team has developed a much-needed solution for crypto-native organizations that want to manage their treasury responsibly,” Stephen Cohen, partner at Bain Capital Crypto, said in a statement.

DAO, DeFi, and crowdsourced investing

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is just what it sounds like: a financial system designed to let traders buy and sell from each other without having to go through a trusted intermediary. Within this ecosystem is a crypto variation on traditional companies known as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO.

DAOs aspire to a democratic corporate structure in which decisions are made by a group of stakeholders, not by a central authority. But like traditional companies, DAOs have an endowment or collection of funds to distribute and spend on projects, investments or new cryptocurrencies.

According to Chitra, the problem here is this: To manage these endowments – which amount to hundreds of millions of dollars in some cases – DAOs need to sacrifice either speed or decentralization. If they want to manage money quickly, they need to hire some fund managers. And if they want to follow the ethos of decentralization, they need to vote diligently on every decision.

Aira aims to solve this. The new protocol promises to let DAOs respond quickly to market fluctuations and not sacrifice decentralization – a service that can be briefly summarized as crowdsourced portfolio management. DAOs can plug into Aera and receive crowdsourced advice on how to manage their often significant endowments.

Ultimately, sitting in his office off Main Street in Manhattan’s Chinatown, Chitra said he believes he has created a solution not for a specific organizational structure in crypto, but for “the future of the LLC.” .

This story originally appeared on Fortune.com

Source: www.bing.com