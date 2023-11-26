Julius Baer Group AG (VTX:BAER) shareholders may be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last quarter. The good thing is that the share price has increased over the last half decade. However we are not too impressed as the share price is up only 16%, which is below the market return of 35%.

Although Julius Baer Group has shaved CHF1.8b from its market cap this week, let’s take a look at its long-term fundamental trends and see if they have boosted returns.

in his essay Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett explained how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. A flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment about a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Julius Baer Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 6.5%. The EPS growth is more impressive than the annualized share price growth of 3% over the same period. So one can conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 9.34 also indicates market apprehension.

The company’s earnings per share (over time) are shown in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What about dividends?

As well as measuring share price return, investors should also consider total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any dividends as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, based on the assumption that dividends are reinvested. It’s fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Julius Barr Group’s TSR over the last 5 years was 41%, which is higher than the share price return mentioned earlier. Thus the dividends paid by the company have boosted it Total Shareholder return.

a different perspective

While the broader market declined about 0.1% over the twelve months, Julius Baer Group shareholders fared even worse, losing 11% (including dividends). However, it may simply be that the share price was affected by broader market shocks. If there is a good opportunity it may be worth taking a look at the fundamentals. The upside is that long-term shareholders have made money, with gains of 7% per year over the last half decade. If fundamental data continues to indicate long-term sustainable growth, the current selloff could be an opportunity worth considering. It is always interesting to track share price performance over the long term. But to better understand Julius Bar Group, we need to consider many other factors. Consider, for example, the ever-present threat of investment risk. We’ve identified 1 warning sign with Julius Baer Group, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

